The Seahawks had four players named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday — free safety Earl Thomas, tight end Jimmy Graham, quarterback Russell Wilson and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Four others were named alternates — receiver Doug Baldwin, defensive lineman Michael Bennett, safety Kam Chancellor and returner Tyler Lockett.

Thomas was named as a starter and has made the Pro Bowl six times in seven seasons — each year since 2011 except for last season when he suffered a broken leg that caused him to miss the last four games of the regular season and the playoffs.

Thomas rebounded from that injury to play all but two games this season and make 71 tackles and two interceptions.

Thomas’ six selections to the game the fourth-most in team history behind the nine of left tackle Walter Jones, eight of defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy and seven of receiver Steve Largent. All three are in the Hall of Fame and have had their jerseys retired by the team.

Wagner has made it four times, each of the past four years, and was an obvious choice. For much of this season Wagner has been considered an NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate until suffering a hamstring injury two weeks ago that has cost him some playing time (though that may have made his value even ore obvious). Wagner leads the NFL with 89 solo tackles.

Wagner was named a backup at middle linebacker behind Luke Kuechly of Carolina.

Wilson has made it four times (2012, 13 and 15 the others) and joins Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz (the starter) and Drew Brees of New Orleans on the team.

Wilson has made the Pro Bowl more than any other QB in Seattle history — Dave Krieg and Matt Hasselbeck each made it three times.

Graham has made it each of the past two seasons with Seattle and five times overall. His inclusion might have surprised some considering that many of his overall numbers are among the lowest of his career. But he also has set a team season record for a tight end with nine touchdowns.

Players can be added to the roster later due to injury or players who cannot participate for other reasons (such as their team being in the Super Bowl) meaning each of Seattle’s alternates could still end up in the game.

The Seahawks had seven players selected for the Pro Bowl each of the previous three years, tying a team record set in 1984 and matched in 2005.

Seattle could match or exceed that total depending on whether alternates are added. Last year Seattle also initially had four players named to the team before three more were added.

The Pro Bowl will be played Jan. 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Forty-four players are named to the game for each conference, and the game pits the NFC against the AFC.

Players are selected in a vote by fans, players and coaches.