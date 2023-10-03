Is this really a Seahawks defense we can believe in? And was Monday night’s win the most return Seattle has gotten in a game from the players acquired in the Russell Wilson trade?

Those questions and more in this week’s Four Downs, with Seahawks beat reporter Bob Condotta.

Is this the real Seahawks defense?

Well, 11 sacks obviously aren’t going to happen every week, having occurred just once before in team history in 1986 against the Raiders.

And Seattle had some things going in its favor against the Giants, who have a beat-up offensive line and were also without injured star running back Saquon Barkley.

That led to a defensive strategy of attempting to put as much pressure on QB Daniel Jones as possible.

Or as coach Pete Carroll put it during his radio show on Seattle Sports 710 on Tuesday, defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt threw “a whole bailiwick” of blitzes at the Giants.

According to NFL NextGen stats, the Seahawks got seven of their sacks when bringing at least five rushers, the most by any team since 2018, with 10 of Jones and another of receiver Parris Campbell on a play where he was looking to throw.

“They want to put the ball in their playmaker’s hands,” said Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, referring to Jones. “We knew he was going to try to take off, which he did a couple times to run the ball, and we just wanted to make sure we applied a little more pressure.”

Seattle’s plan was to do that going almost solely with a three-safety scheme featuring the return of Jamal Adams.

That went out the window when Adams was sidelined after nine snaps with a concussion.

But Seattle still kept the pressure coming from all areas of the field, getting six sacks from inside linebackers and the secondary — two each from Wagner, Jordyn Brooks and Devon Witherspoon, whose all-around playmaking appears to be making a significant difference in Seattle’s defense.

“We knew it was coming,” said outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who also had two sacks, of the defensive resurgence from a team that raked 29th in total defense going into the game. “We knew we had the talent. We knew it was coming.”

So about that haul from the Russell Wilson trade …

While Seattle is still without left tackle Charles Cross, who missed his third straight game with a toe injury, Monday night was otherwise a pretty sterling showing for players Seattle receiver in the Wilson deal with five making significant impacts.

Cross was taken with the first-round pick Seattle got in the Wilson deal in 2022 and it appears will likely be back following the bye.

But the other five from that deal who played Monday night all had their moments:

— Witherspoon, taken with the fifth overall pick that Seattle received in the deal, had the 97-yard pick-six that sealed the win as well as the aforementioned two sacks;

— Drew Lock, whom Seattle made a point of asking for in that trade, finally had a chance to play in a regular-season game and showed the value of having a reliable backup QB, leading Seattle on its longest scoring drive of the night, a seven-play, 75-yarder that put the Seahawks up 14-3 at halftime;

— Tight end Noah Fant caught a 51-yard pass from Lock to spark the drive for Seattle’s biggest offensive play of the game;

— Edge rusher Boye Mafe, taken with a second-round pick a year ago, had a sack for the second straight game;

— And edge rusher Derick Hall, taken with a second-round pick in 2023, had two quarterback hits, one of which hurried Jones into a pass that was picked off by Quandre Diggs.

Who is the most unnoticed person making a vital contribution to Seattle’s success right now?

That may be second-year offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, who has somehow been able to juggle a myriad lineup changes forced on Seattle by injuries to keep the line operating at a high level.

Seattle was already playing without starting tackles Cross and Abraham Lucas — who haven’t played since the first game of the season — then lost starting guards Phil Haynes and Damien Lewis early in the game. Haynes played five snaps and Lewis 17.

That forced center Evan Brown to move to left guard with rookie Olu Oluwatimi playing center, and rookie Anthony Bradford at right guard.

The result wasn’t the prettiest offensive game the Seahawks have ever played. But it was more than good enough, especially against what Carroll called one of the better groups of interior defensive linemen Seattle is likely to face this year. He called what the line did “a major accomplishment.”

Carroll made sure to mention the offensive line at the top of his postgame opening comments to media following the game.

“One of the first things that comes to my attention is the guys that continue to step up and play for other guys,” Carroll said. “We had a mix-match thing going on the offensive line again, but it’s been three weeks of it. I’m so proud that we have guys that can answer the call and play at the top level and give us a chance to compete in these games.”

Could the Seahawks really run the table to their Thanksgiving showdown with the 49ers?

Obviously, that’s a really tall order.

But just hear me out.

First, we’ll assuming all of the injuries Monday turn out to be as advertised — nothing that should keep anyone out for too long, if at all.

Such a streak would require ultimately winning nine in a row, something Seattle has done just once in its history in a single season, winning 11 in a row on the way to the Super Bowl in 2005. Seattle also won nine in a row at the end of the 2012 season and beginning of 2013.

The oddsmakers aren’t predicting it will happen, with the Seahawks already installed as an early 6.5-point underdog for their next game Oct. 15 at Cincinnati.

Advertising

But the Seahawks have set themselves up for October and November to provide some opportunity.

Seattle plays only one team that currently has a winning record until the Thanksgiving night game with the 49ers — the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 5. The Thanksgiving game kicks off a tough finishing stretch to the season, which includes games against Dallas and the Eagles and another against the 49ers.

The Bengals, a playoff squad the last two years, have been a disappointment so far at 1-3.

After the trip to Cincy, Seattle plays at 1-3 Arizona, hosts 2-2 Cleveland, and after the game at the 3-1 Ravens, comes back with games against Washington and at the L.A. Rams, each 2-2.

So is this all looking ahead too much?

You wouldn’t expect Carroll to do anything but wax optimistic after such a win.

But Carroll seemed positively giddy with what he saw Monday night and what it might portend for the rest of the season.

“We’re not a finished product,” he said. “We’re just getting rolling. It’s really exciting to be able to tell you that because it feels like what I’m probably all together most proud of is how we played the second half of the last three weeks. We played great football and got it going and cleaned up some of the stuff that happened in the first halves of those games, and we’re able to put games away. That finishing mentality is really, really valuable to us, and we’re going to keep building on it.”