What are a couple of areas where the Seahawks need to continue to improve to turn their 2-1 start into something more? And who and what were the keys to the second half turnaround Sunday?

That and more in this week’s Four Downs with Seahawks beat reporter Bob Condotta.

What was the difference in the two halves yesterday?

At halftime, it wasn’t necessarily looking real good with Seattle trailing 13-12 and Geno Smith having thrown his first interception of the season and having been sacked twice and Andy Dalton having thrown for 158 yards and a TD for the Panthers.

“At halftime, we challenged them pretty good now,” coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show on Seattle Sports 710 Monday morning, the memory of the second-half collapse in the opener against the Rams surely still fresh on his mind.

While Dalton still threw for some yards in the second half, the final 30 minutes Sunday was largely the template Carroll would like for the season.

After a 23-to-13 pass-to-run ratio in the first half, Seattle had a 20-to-13 run-to-pass ratio in the second. The Seahawks appeared to go to more two tight end sets — Colby Parkinson played 71% of snaps and Noah Fant 63% for the game — to get that done. The upshot was a running game that wasn’t necessarily explosive — 75 yards on 20 carries — but did the deed of wearing down the Panthers (Seattle had 54 yards rushing on 12 carries in the fourth quarter) which helped allow Smith to be as efficient as he has ever been.

Smith completed 12 of 13 passes in the second half for 143 yards, an average of 11 yards per attempt (for context, Miami leads the NFL for the season in yards per pass at 9.5) after Smith had been a more erratic 11-for-23 for 153 (5.91 per attempt) in the first half.

Defensively, Seattle shut down Carolina’s running game (44 yards on 14 attempts for the game but just 26 on 10 from running backs) which forced Dalton into basically throw-every-down mode. Dalton did pile up some yards (361 for the game), but 203 came in the fourth quarter and all after Seattle had taken a 29-20 lead and resulted in only seven points — the TD with 1:45 left after Seattle had substituted pretty heavily on defense (Teez Tabor, signed to the practice squad Wednesday, and rookie Jerrick Reed II played safety on the entire last series for Carolina, for instance).

“The finish part of it is such a big deal,” Carroll said.

What are two areas that need to improve?

Carroll was pretty frank afterward about two.

“We were lousy on third down and lousy in red zone scoring,” said Carroll, noting Seattle’s 3-of-13 third down conversion rate and being forced to kick field goals on five drives that reached at least the Carolina 25. “We might’ve scored seven times in the game, but Jason Meyers has a record day [he tied a team single-game record] because we can’t get our first downs. Have to convert on third down, and we’ve got to just capture the opportunity of the drive. It didn’t get any more obvious than that. That is where we’re focusing. It’s carrying over a little bit. We’ve seen this for a couple weeks. It’s not good enough. So we’re going to need that to get better, and so we already have ideas, we can’t wait to get back to work.”

Indeed, entering the games of Monday night, Seattle was 28th in the NFL in third-down conversion rate at 30.3% (10 of 33).

Seattle sort of eliminated that problem in the second half by having only one third down on any of its three touchdown drives — a third-and-1 TD run by Kenneth Walker III.

But there’s no doubt Seattle is probably pretty lucky to be 2-1 with such a disparity between its third-down conversions on offense and that of its opponents, who are 27-for-47 or 57%. That obviously can’t continue.

As for red-zone scoring, Seattle is actually better than you might think, ranking 13th in the NFL in scoring touchdowns in the red zone entering Monday night’s games at 61.54%, scoring touchdowns on eight of 13 drives inside the 20 for the season. And Seattle actually ranked fourth in the NFL entering Sunday’s game in touchdown red zone scoring, converting five of seven at 71.54%. So, the hope is that Sunday’s struggles there were just a one-time thing.

What one stat is Carroll probably most excited about?

Let’s put it this way and then explain — 1.2.

That is the difference in Seattle’s yards per rush (4.1) and what it is allowing opponents (2.9).

The yards per rush isn’t maybe quite as high as Seattle would like — the Seahawks were at 4.8 last season, when the Seahawks tied for seventh in the NFL in yards per carry. The current 4.1 ranks 16th.

The latter is a vast improvement from last season when the Seahawks allowed 4.9 yards per carry in ranking 30th in the NFL in overall rushing yards allowed.

As a frame of reference, the 2013 Super Bowl team averaged 4.3 yards per carry and allowed 3.9, a difference of just 0.4.

There will be tougher tests defending the run than Seattle has gotten so far, and especially Sunday against a Carolina team with backups at both guard spots.

Still, Seattle had only one game all of last season when it allowed fewer than 2.9 yards per attempt (2.8 in a win over the Giants), allowing 3.5 or better in each of the other 16. So the improvement in defending the run is beginning to feel pretty real.

Whose play might actually have been underrated Sunday?

It was pretty obvious nose tackle Jarran Reed played a good game as it was happening as he had 1.5 sacks, including one on fourth down in the fourth quarter that basically ended all suspense, after which he unveiled his version of the Michael Bennett hip swivel.

But upon review, Carroll seemed to think it was even better than initially advertised.

“Best game I’ve ever seen him play,” Carroll said on his radio show. “… Best game run and pass.”

Indeed, while the sacks stood out, Reed also had the best run defense grade of any Seahawk from Pro Football Focus at 81.3, credited with three solo tackles and one assist on seven run defense plays (the Panthers only had 12 true runs in the game).

Carroll marveled that Reed turned in the game he did despite practicing little during the week while dealing with what Carroll on Monday called a grade two groin strain.

“A major groin injury,” Carroll said. “… He played right through it.”

Also ranking high against the run from PFF were, in order after Reed, linebacker Bobby Wagner, defensive end Mario Edwards, cornerback Devon Witherspoon (who had two tackles on running plays on 12 run defense snaps) and linebacker Devin Bush.

None were with the team last season when the Seahawks allowed 12 teams to rush for at least 122 yards — including 223 from the Panthers.

The search for answers for why Seattle’s run defenses is better, while surely more complicated than just the change in personnel, undoubtedly starts right there.