Does Sunday’s shocking 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams foreshadow a mediocre season ahead for the Seattle Seahawks? And what was more disappointing Sunday, the offense or the defense?

Those questions and more are addressed in our weekly Four Downs review of the game that was, though because we want to delve into these questions properly, we’re keeping it to just three this week. Let’s get to it.

Is it an overreaction to be worried about just one game?

The party line among players afterward is that it was, indeed, just one game, there’s a long season ahead and maybe down the road this will be regarded as just a blip along the way.

And, true, Week One has historically proven to be somewhat of a liar about what lies ahead.

The first Super Bowl team in Seahawks history in 2005 lost its opener at Jacksonville 26-14, then ripped off 13 wins in its next 14 games.

And numerous other such examples abound of teams that looked good Week One and went on to have disappointing seasons, and teams that lost Week One and went on to greatness.

That said, there were a few ominous aspects to Sunday’s loss, be it opening day or not.

This wasn’t a blowout that could be blamed on a bunch of turnovers or something relatively fluky — as often happens in Week One. The Seahawks didn’t have any interceptions or fumbles. The 2005 loss at Jacksonville, for instance, was due largely to Seattle losing five turnovers.

And the game continued a disconcerting trend dating to the midway point of last season.

Since Seattle’s 6-3 start a year ago, the Seahawks are 3-7. Two of the wins were against a banged-up Rams team starting backup John Wolford in one and Baker Mayfield — who had been signed one month earlier — in the other, and another against a Jets team going with Mike White playing through a rib injury.

Sure, the Rams may be a lot better than everyone thought, especially with Matthew Stafford back playing at his pre-2022 injury-riddled-season level.

Stafford undoubtedly made a big difference in the game, something that was hard to gauge going into the game since he hadn’t played in the preseason — and had to play in this one without trusted go-to receiver Cooper Kupp.

But the Seahawks are going to play other good quarterbacks and other good offenses, starting Sunday in Detroit.

Seattle’s defense in particular is going to have to find a way to rise to the level of its competition, and quickly.

What was more disappointing Sunday — the offense or the defense?

That Stafford played like the future Hall of Famer he is helps explain the defensive issues a bit more. His quick release and pocket presence played a factor in Seattle’s inability to ever get to him, and it goes without saying he makes a lot of throws few other QBs can.

It’s also worth remembering the defense remains without what the team hopes will eventually be two of their top difference-makers — safety Jamal Adams and cornerback Devon Witherspoon — Carroll said Monday there is a good chance Witherspoon will make his NFL debut Sunday against Detroit.

The offensive woes, though, are harder to explain.

Seattle’s 180 yards were its fewest since getting just 149 in a 42-7 loss to the Rams in December 2017 — it’s no coincidence Sunday was the worst home loss since that one.

Seattle completely face-planted with just 12 yards in the second half, which according to ESPN was its fewest in any half since 1979 when the Seahawks had just 6 in one half and minus-13 in the other against the Rams. That was the infamous 24-0 loss against an eventual Super Bowl-bound Rams team in which Seattle was held to minus-7 yards, still an NFL record for fewest yards in a game.

True, Seattle had to play most of the second half without both of its starting tackles — left tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Abraham Lucas. But does that explain everything? If it does, then the worry is whether Seattle will have either or both back for the Detroit game Sunday (Carroll was vague about that on Monday.

No one has figured this Rams team was anything close to a Super Bowl-bound squad, though if it is, that’s only bad news for the Seahawks in potentially making the NFC West a lot more competitive than anyone thought a few days ago.

The biggest issue for Seattle on Sunday was an inability to get any big plays — something that going in didn’t figure to be a problem given the Rams’ remade secondary.

Last year, Seattle was sixth in the NFL in what it defines as explosive plays — passes of 16 yards or more and runs of 12 yards or more — with 7.6 per game.

The Seahawks had just three Sunday, with only one pass that went for more than 14 yards, a 28-yarder to DK Metcalf on the sixth play of the game.

That obviously can’t continue.

Is it worrisome that DK Metcalf again got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty?

Well, it’s certainly not ideal that this continues to happen, even if Sunday his flag for taunting had no real impact on the game — it came with under five minutes left and the contest a lost cause with the Rams ahead 27-13.

But it did continue a disturbing trend.

Metcalf had two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and one for taunting in 2022; one taunting, one unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and one disqualification in 2021; one unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in 2020; and one for unnecessary roughness in 2019.

Metcalf was flagged Sunday after he got into it with Rams coaches and players after he had shoved Ahkello Witherspoon from behind — which had not drawn a flag.

As he has after his other penalties, Metcalf said he can’t let his emotions get the best of him.

“I saw their coaches yelling at me or saying something to me and their players, I let that get to me, and I retaliated,” he said. “You know the second man always gets called, so, just have to be better in that aspect.”

Carroll apparently agrees as he said on his radio show on Seattle Sports 710 Monday morning that he and Metcalf “talked for a long time” about his penalty after the game.

Carroll said as much as the penalties themselves, the bigger issue is if Metcalf is letting his emotions distract him and are impacting his play.

“This is nothing new,” Carroll said. “DK has been an emotional, feisty, fiery player since the day he got here, and that is who he is. But he has to also manage that so that they can’t take advantage of it.”

The Seahawks are heading into a hornet’s nest Sunday in Detroit. The Lions are expecting one of the more raucous crowds in years with the team coming off the win over Kansas City on Thursday and unveiling a statue of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders before the game.

So, Metcalf, and everyone else on the team, is likely to be tested in the “keep your emotions in check” department.