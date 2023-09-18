As bad as everything might have felt a week ago for the Seattle Seahawks following a blowout home loss to the Rams is as good as everything felt Sunday following a 37-31 overtime win over the Detroit Lions at a raucous Ford Field.

But that leads to this question — who are real Seahawks? The team that lost to the Rams? Or the team that beat the Lions? Or something in between?

We’ll address that and more in this week’s Four Downs.

What was a really underrated part of Sunday’s win?

I’d say Seattle’s two stops on fourth down.

Detroit went for it on fourth down three times on Sunday, which was no surprise given that the Lions also went for it on fourth down 37 times in 2022, third most in the NFL.

The Lions converted just one of the three — a fourth-and-3 in the third quarter that led to the Detroit TD that put the Lions ahead 21-14.

But Seattle’s two stops were critical.

The first came at Seattle’s 31 early in the second quarter, the play when many at Ford Field — as was immediately obvious — felt that Devon Witherspoon committed an interference penalty on tight end Sam LaPorta on an incomplete pass on fourth-and-4.

“Tangled feet,” Detroit coach Dan Campbell said later of the explanation he got from officials.

Regardless, Seattle got the ball at its own 31, and while that drive ended in a missed field goal and the Seahawks later fell behind 14-7, it felt like an early statement made.

The second one was even more important, an incomplete pass on a fourth-and-2 at the Detroit 45 late in the third quarter, a play on which Detroit QB Jared Goff was under pressure from Seattle rookie rush end Derick Hall and didn’t connect on a pass to Josh Reynolds.

The Seahawks, down 21-17 at the time, took over and drove for a go-ahead TD on the first of two Geno Smith touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett.

“They’re like turnovers,“ coach Pete Carroll said of the two fourth-down stops. “I don’t know if you saw our bench, those guys were all revved up for those opportunities. That was our shot to get the ball, as well as their shot to make it, and our guys took it to heart, and went for it, and we got a couple of them I think and they were enormous. They give you the ball — there’s that chance and I think they made one or two, I can’t remember the numbers now. But I do know that the way we approached [them], our guys totally capitalized on the opportunity.”

And to put it simply, without those two plays, Sunday may have turned out quite a bit differently.

What was one good quote that might have been overlooked?

In what was one of the stranger plays of the game, Smith was called for intentional grounding early in the fourth quarter on a play when he misconnected with Lockett. As both noted later, Seattle scored on that drive to take a 24-21 lead, making the penalty basically a footnote.

Still, it was an interesting one and led to a fun quote by Carroll afterward.

Here is what Carroll said, making a reference that also made it clear he had turned 72 years old on Friday: ”Oh God, I felt like Leo Durocher talking to the umpires. The play is — Lock didn’t run the right — the route that Geno thought he was running. OK, he runs a little quick out instead of running a fade route, so he stepped back to throw the fade, there’s nobody near him. He’s not under duress at all and it’s just a mistake. It’s just an error on us. And they have to determine — they asked the guy down there, ‘Was there anybody there?’ he says, ‘No.’ And so they come back and that’s — I don’t have a clear explanation of, ‘Does he have to have — be under pressure to unload a ball like that?’ That’s a crazy rule. That should never be the way it should be. That’s not the way the thing should be called. That’s just me talking about ball in general, but that — I don’t know what the rule is because I don’t understand it. There was nobody near him and he throws the ball away. That should be an under duress throwaway thing, but it wasn’t. So, I have no idea why — I’ll find out.”

So there you go.

Is it really all about the ball?

If any recent game validated Carroll’s philosophy to protect the ball at all costs — and to get it all costs — it was this one.

Seattle had a plus-3 in the turnover margin.

But that included the odd play at the end of the first half when Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for 39 yards and Tre Brown forced a fumble that was recovered by Julian Love at the 6-yard line.

The two other Detroit turnovers, though, were basically the key to the game — Uchenna Nwosu forcing a fumble by David Montgomery on the first play of the second half that led to a Seattle touchdown, and Brown’s pick-six later in the half.

That’s 14-0 right there, and that Smith and the Seattle offense has yet to lose a turnover this year is a stat as big as any the team has.

Seattle is now 84-19 in the Carroll era when winning the turnover battle.

And sometimes it may be just as simple as that.

So what to make of the Seahawks now?

As Sunday ended, the Seahawks were in many ways what they were a year ago — a team with a pretty strong offense and a defense that at least makes some big plays while allowing an awful lot of yards.

Heading into Monday night’s games, the Seahawks ranked 13th in points scored per game at 25 — though just 25th in yards per game at 286.5 — but were 29th in points allowed per game at 30.5 and 31st in yards allowed at 422 per game.

That is not a formula for winning consistently, or really achieving the goals the Seahawks have set for themselves.

Consider that the 49ers — the team Seattle has to beat to really make much of this season — rank third in both points scored (30 per game) and allowed (15 per game) and sixth in yards gained (6.3 per play) and allowed (4.5 per play).

The Seahawks, meanwhile, have gained 5.1 yards per play and allowed 5.9.

Sunday’s win was no doubt a great feel-good moment and went a long way toward keeping the season alive — an 0-2 start with the 49ers being 2-0 would have already been a lot to overcome.

But, as a lot of the numbers show, there is work still to be done.

Seattle now hosts a Carolina team starting rookie Bryce Young at quarterback on a day when the Seahawks are also honoring their 2013 Super Bowl title team (has it really been 10 years?).

Meanwhile, the 49ers are hosting the straggling (if not struggling) New York Giants and are already listed as 9.5-point favorites.

Few may need reminding what happened the last time Carolina visited Seattle (and the Panthers somehow always seem to be playing Seattle, right?), a surprising 30-24 loss.

Things get interesting fast in the NFL, don’t they?