Sure, the Seahawks beat Arizona 20-10 Sunday to get to 4-2. But it was a game that seemed a little more suspenseful than necessary against a struggling Cardinals team.

So are there really things to worry about when it comes to Geno Smith’s recent propensity for turnovers and the offensive issues of late?

Times beat reporters Bob Condotta and Adam Jude tackle those questions and more in this week’s edition of Four Downs.

1. How concerning is Geno Smith’s decision-making the past couple weeks?

Condotta: Let’s remember a few caveats first. He has worked behind a continually shifting offensive line that is currently going with two rookies as starters and his completion percentage (69.8 in 2022, 68.6 this year) and interception percentages (1.9 last year, 2.1 this year) are not far off last year. And that’s also with breaking in two rookie receivers (three of his four interceptions have been intended for the two rookies, with at least two cited later as plays where the WRs were also in part to blame). So things may not be as bad as it maybe felt in the moment.

That said, Smith himself has said repeatedly he wants to play better and knows he needs to cut down the turnovers — and recall, that was a big part of why he won the job over Drew Lock in the first place, the feeling he’d take care of the ball better. I’m not to the “concern” stage yet with Smith given all of his other positives. But to get where they want to go, Smith has to more consistently play like the player from the first half of the 2022 season.

Jude: It’s starting to become a concern. Yes, you have to admire the confidence Smith has in his ability. It’s that confidence that allowed him to make some incredibly high-level throws Sunday — notably, a 25-yard pass to Noah Fant in a teeny-tiny window, and a deft touch on the 18-yard TD pass on Jake Bobo’s highlight-reel toe-tap play. But sometimes that confidence — that ol’ gunslinger bravado — gets him in trouble. His interception on a scramble play — forcing the ball toward Bobo, trying to make something out of nothing — is a clear example of that.

The turnovers are an issue. That’s undeniable. The Seahawks don’t need Smith to be a superstar quarterback. They just need him to be steady, to run the offense, to take care of the ball — and he needs to get back to that.

2. Beyond the turnovers, what does the offense need to do to get back on track?

Condotta: This is a boring answer probably. But getting healthy up front and having a consistent OL for a few games in a row would surely help. Seattle has started five different OL combinations and nine different players. None of the five OL positions has had the same starter for every game. Still, has the offense really been that off track? It’s worth recalling that scoring is down throughout the league. And here’s one stat that indicates Seattle’s offense is OK — the Seahawks rank fourth in points per play at .397 behind only Miami, San Francisco and Buffalo. And that’s with seeming to leave a lot of points on the table the last few weeks. But obviously, they will not be able to leave as many of those points on the table to beat the 49ers, Cowboys, Eagles and a lot of the other tough tests to come.

Jude: The red zone continues to be an issue. The Seahawks couldn’t punch it in the end zone Sunday with a first-and-goal from the Arizona 1, and they have scored a TD on only one of their last seven red-zone trips. Overall this season, Smith is 14 for 32 on throws inside the opponents’ 20, with six touchdowns and two interceptions. His 48.8% completion rate is the fourth-worst among QBs with at least 20 red-zone pass attempts.

3. What’s been most impressive about the Seahawks defense of late?

Condotta: To me it’s that they’ve basically lost nothing in their ability to defend the run while going with more nickel and dime defenses with the return of Jamal Adams and emergence of Devon Witherspoon, which has improved their matchups in the passing game. The Seahawks raved about the depth they felt they’d have once everybody got healthy, and the flexibility they’d have to match up, and we’ve begun to really see that come to the fore the last few weeks.

Jude: The playmaking at all three levels has been consistent the past three weeks. The pass rush, in particular, continues to impress. The Seahawks rank second in the NFL with 3.8 sacks per game, and second-year edge rusher Boye Mafe seems to be making significant strides each week. Mafe is taking the leap from being the most improved player on the team to one of the most important on defense.

4. Is this defensive resurgence sustainable?

Condotta: To be sure, the obvious asterisk to the defense allowing just 30 points in the last three games is that all came against struggling offenses (the Bengals, while loaded with some skill talent, are last in yards gained). That’s going to change now — even Sunday’s foe, Cleveland, despite its weird quarterback situation, is eighth in rushing offense. One real key will be the ability to weather the injuries sure to hit now that Seattle is already past its bye. Seattle suffered a big blow Monday when it learned outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu — who has played 67% of the snaps, the most of anyone on the front line — may be lost for the season due to a pec muscle injury suffered Sunday. That will take away one of the team’s best defensive players and leaders, and it goes without saying test the team’s overall defensive depth. But my general view is that given the known talent on hand, this revival has a lot of substance behind it.

Jude: It’s such an interesting mix of players the Seahawks have on defense. They have a rising rookie in Devon Witherspoon, plus a number of other young up-and-comers (Mafe, Riq Woolen, Tre Brown, Derick Hall). Jarran Reed and Dre’Mont Jones have been upgrades on the interior of the line. In Bobby Wagner, they have the steady hand of a future Hall of Famer. And in Quandre Diggs, they have a respected safety who always seems to be in the right place. Jamal Adams and Jordyn Brooks (in a contract year) came in as two wild cards coming off major injuries, and their play has been particularly encouraging the past couple weeks. The common theme among all of them is, well, yes they’re talented … but more significantly they all have something to prove individually. Now, they have even more to prove together — that this transformation is legitimate.