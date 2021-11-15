GREEN BAY, Wis. — It seemed like such perfect timing.

Coming off their bye week, at the season’s midway point, the Seahawks had hoped that Russell Wilson’s ahead-of-schedule return from finger surgery would mark an emphatic turn of events and propel their full-steam march toward a second-half playoff berth.

Instead, things got even worse for the Seahawks in a dreadful 17-0 loss Sunday at Lambeau Field. Wilson was shut out for the first time in his NFL career, and at 3-6 the Seahawks are facing near-impossible odds to get back to the postseason.

Where do they go from here? Beat writers Bob Condotta and Adam Jude break it down in our weekly Four Downs Q&A:

1. Wilson didn’t want to use his finger as an excuse for his troubling performance Sunday. Do you buy that?

Jude: The finger was a factor. It had to be. Now, it wasn’t the only factor. There had to be some rust after Wilson missed more than a month in his first-career stint on the injured list, and the chilly conditions in Green Bay certainly didn’t help. The Packers defense is pretty darn good too. How much of a factor was the finger, ultimately? Only Wilson can know that for sure. And on the one hand, it is admirable of him to hold himself accountable as much as he did — and he owned up to this loss, repeatedly and publicly, in a way he never has before. That’s good leadership, and kudos to him for that. But on the other hand, if we’re not supposed to point to his finger as the main culprit here, I mean, isn’t that worse? Isn’t that alarming, given how poorly he played? Wilson wanted to distill his performance down to two bad throws — his interceptions in the end zone — but anyone watching could plainly see it wasn’t that simple. He just wasn’t himself Sunday; he never looked comfortable; and the most logical assessment is he returned from the injury too early.

Condotta: No, I don’t. It had to have had at least somewhat of an effect. We’ve almost never seen Wilson be that off-target that often. And it sort of felt like the early inaccuracy led to him taking some uncharacteristic risks as the game wore on. The game illustrated anew, though, just how important any quarterback is to a team’s offense — especially one who has been as consistently good as Wilson through the years. With Wilson off, the offense was nonexistent. But while I think the finger definitely played a role, the more optimistic view may be to hope that some of it was, as Wilson insisted, “just one bad game.”

2. DK Metcalf was blunt in his assessment of the offense (“We’ve got to get the ball to our playmakers …”). What do you make of that?

Condotta: First, we may need to start talking more about Metcalf and his all-too-many tussles. It was Metcalf who said he dyed his hair aqua before the season as a reminder to keep a cool head. He may need an even more visible reminder, if one is possible. That said, I don’t think the Seattle offense isn’t trying to not get its ball to its playmakers — Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were targeted a combined 18 times against Jacksonville two weeks ago. What the Seahawks continue to need more of is plays themselves. The Seahawks came into the Green Bay game averaging just 55.7 plays per game, three fewer than any other team in the NFL. Seattle ran 59 Sunday against the Packers. But 13 of those came on the final, meaningless drive in the final two minutes, during which Metcalf got himself ejected. Metcalf is averaging 7.1 targets per game, down from the 8.0 of a year ago. But then, the Seahawks are also running eight fewer plays per game than they did a year ago (when they averaged 63.5). We’d never argue getting the ball to Metcalf more isn’t a good idea — and he could have helped things by not dropping two passes Sunday. But right now, the Seahawks simply need to find a way to get any offense going.

Advertising

Jude: He’s right. Of course he’s right. Every coach tries to get their best playmakers in the best positions possible to, yep, make plays. Metcalf’s frustration was on full display Sunday for all to see — and he was honest about it in his postgame news conference. He’ll almost certainly be facing a fine for fighting with multiple Green Bay defenders late in the game, leading to his ejection. That’ll be at least the third time this season the league will have levied a fine on the Seahawks’ star receiver, and to Bob’s point, maybe Metcalf’s outburst are the bigger story right now for this team.

3. Now, finally, are you convinced this defensive turnaround is for real?

Jude: Yep, I’m convinced. The defense played well enough for the Seahawks to win Sunday, and that has consistently been the case the past month or so. This is a good defense, and it is getting better. They’re playing with confidence and swagger — and no one more so than Jamal Adams. That might have been Adams’ best game in a Seahawks uniform, and after missing almost all of training camp, he is finally rounding into form befitting the league’s highest-paid safety. Just as important, the cornerback play has steadily improved to the point that we ought to start thinking about D.J. Reed and Tre Brown as possible centerpieces for this defense in 2022 and beyond. That might be the most important development of the season for this team.

Condotta: Just about. Given everything, this was as good of a defensive performance as the Seahawks have had the past two years. And while no one on the defense took the excuse of wearing down at the end, that’s the obvious explanation for the two long Green Bay drives that finally allowed the Packers some separation. Two keys to the resurgence are the emergence of two recent draft picks — second-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks and cornerback Tre Brown. According to Pro Football Focus, Brown did not allow a completion on Sunday on two targets and in four games has allowed just seven receptions on 16 targets for 44 yards, a passer rating allowed of just 51. And Brooks had his highest PFF grade of the year at 83.2, with a team-high 12 tackles.

4. Do the Seahawks have any realistic shot at the playoffs?

Condotta: A faint one, if due mostly to the mediocrity of the middle of the NFC and the addition of the third wild card slot last year. In the old six-team format, the Seahawks would just about be out of it. But if you assume a winning record is necessary to get in — meaning, being at least 9-8 — then the Seahawks have go to 6-2 the rest of the way. And that they almost certainly have to do is beat Arizona at home Sunday. Falling to 3-7 seems too big of a hole to dig out of, no matter how many apparently winnable games there are on the schedule the final seven weeks.

Jude: If you’re a gambler, there’s no way you’re putting even a penny down on the Seahawks to reach the playoffs. I don’t even know if a 6-2 finish would be good enough to get in, and who actually believes — given what we saw from the offense Sunday — that that’s a possibility? I’m not putting the nail in the coffin just yet, but I have the hammer in hand.