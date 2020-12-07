You probably have a hundred questions after the Seahawks’ most perplexing performance of the season, a 17-12 loss at home to the New York Giants on Sunday.

We will attempt to answer a few here in our weekly Four Downs series with Seahawks beat writers Bob Condotta and Adam Jude:

1. What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?

Condotta: Unquestionably, Wilson has not been the same player of late. There are any number of ways to detail that, but here are a couple basic ones. In the first seven games of the season Wilson had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 26-to-6. In the five games since it’s 6-to-5. Wilson’s interception Sunday — which, granted, may not have been his fault but fit the tone of the day — was his 11th of the season, tying a career high. His interception rate of 2.5% is tied for the highest of his career with his rookie season of 2012. I don’t think the fault was all his Sunday — the line was down to its fourth-string right tackle by the end of the game and didn’t play to the level it had been early in the year. And Seattle is lacking in receiving options after the big two of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. David Moore, the third receiver, has just 21 yards receiving on eight catches the past four games. But Wilson is the $35 million man, and as such he’s the one Seattle counts on to get out of this offensive malaise. The thought here is that going back to having a running game that strikes fear into opponents would greatly help. The return of Rashaad Penny to game action in a week or two (I doubt he’d be ready this week) could address that.

Jude: Wilson is broken. At least, he is compared with what he was in September, when he made MVP performances routine. And, look, if Sunday’s head-scratching game was a one-off issue, then you could chalk it up as “one of those days” and tip your cap to the Giants for a masterful defensive scheme. But this wasn’t an aberration for Wilson. This has been building for weeks. His production has been steadily declining since Seattle’s 5-0 start. And, sure, some of that regression had to happen — he was doing things no QB in NFL history had done, and in hindsight it wasn’t fair to expect him to keep up that pace. But for him to fall off a cliff like he has? No one saw this coming. His regression hit a low point — at least, the Seahawks hope it’s the low point — Sunday. Wilson was more hesitant and more confused than we’ve seen him in a long, long time. Coach Pete Carroll said Monday morning that Wilson is OK physically (and even if Wilson wasn’t healthy, no one would acknowledge so publicly); the more pressing issue seems to be Wilson’s mindset — the idea that he’s trying to do too much, trying to be perfect while also being too careful. No, he doesn’t need to be perfect to give his team a chance to win, but it’s painfully obvious that he needs to be better than he was Sunday.

2. Does this offense have an identity crisis?

Jude: Yes, yes, it does. It absolutely does. And it does because of Carroll’s longstanding — and successful — brand of football. In Carroll’s defensive-minded philosophy, throwing the ball is a gamble — it’s the most likely path to the most unwanted result (a turnover). The 2020 Seahawks were at their best early in the season when they set Wilson free. But Wilson lost some of that freedom during the four-game stretch in which he committed 10 turnovers — the ultimate sin for Carroll. So the reins were pulled back. And in an attempt to find “balance” — that is, both in the pass-vs.-run ratio of the offense and in playing “complementary” football to support Seattle’s struggling defense — the offense has gotten further away from what made it great (like, really great) early in the season. When an offense is held down as much as the Seahawks were Sunday, it’s not one thing. It would be wrong to point a finger at Wilson and presume he’s the only problem. He’s certainly not. The bigger issue — do you see a theme developing here? — is the overall mindset, from the coach, to the offensive coordinator, to the QB. There does not appear to be a shared vision on what the Seahawks want to do on offense, and how they want to do it.

Condotta: Looks that way, for sure. I really thought the Seahawks would come out and try to run it down the Giants’ throats Sunday. In their slight defense, I think they tried harder to do that than realized. A key drive was Seattle’s first of the second half, ahead 5-0. Chris Carson ran for 11 yards on first down. Seattle then called two passes and had a third-and-two and again handed it to Carson. That got stuffed. The Giants then drove for a TD and an 8-5 lead. The next series is when Seattle went for it on fourth down and threw instead of handing it to Carson — the previous failure on third down likely was in their minds. Then, suddenly, it was 14-5 and the Seahawks basically gave up on the run the rest of the way — of 22 plays in the fourth quarter, only two were designed runs to a running back (Carson). The run was sort of working early — Carson had 45 yards on seven carries at halftime. Game circumstance makes it more understandable why they went away from that. Still, I think Seattle maybe has to stick to it more going forward.

3. Did the Giants’ rushing attack expose yet another issue in Seattle’s defense?

Jude: Perhaps. Seattle came into Sunday with the NFL’s No. 3 run defense, allowing just 89.3 yards per game on the ground. The Giants, playing with a backup QB who hadn’t won a game since 2014, were a one-dimensional offense and still torched the Seahawks for 190 yards rushing and 5.3 yards per carry. Wayne Gallman Jr. had 60 of those on one play in the third quarter that broke the dam open. All that said, this is one instance where I think you can chalk it up to just a few bad plays where one or two defenders were out of position. I’m inclined to think these are fairly easy fixes for the Seahawks — they’ve shown they have the talent and scheme to stop the run, and they’re capable of doing so again.

Condotta: What a weird game for the defense. It pitched a shutout in the first half and held the Giants to just 32 yards rushing on 11 carries. Then, suddenly, the Giants rushed for 138 yards on 11 carries in the third quarter. The 60-yarder came on a blitz, and Carroll said a few players didn’t handle their assignments right — it looked like Quandre Diggs took a bad angle, and Bobby Wagner got caught in traffic. This was not, in fact, Wagner’s best game — Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 48.7 compared with his season grade of 84.5. Seattle is still allowing just 3.8 yards per rush for the season, sixth in the NFL. So I’m not sure I’d go too overboard yet on worrying about it. But while so much of the focus is on the offense, the defense I feel like deserves its share of the blame, not just for those two series but also for allowing the Giants to get two first downs and move from their own 25-yard line to the Seattle 42 and take more than four minutes off the clock on the drive after Seattle made it 17-12 — the Giants got the ball with 6:09 and kept it until there was 1:48 left. That was a situation that called out desperately for a three-and-out.

4. The Seahawks failed on both their fourth-down attempts Sunday. What do you make of Pete Carroll’s decisions?

Condotta: Play calls, especially those on fourth down, are about the easiest thing in sports to second guess. If the Seahawks hand the ball to Chris Carson and it doesn’t work, the complaint is why are you taking the ball out of Wilson’s hands. But if, as Seattle did Sunday, it calls a pass and it doesn’t work, the obvious response is why not just do the obvious thing and get the yard? As noted in an earlier answer, the Seahawks failed miserably on a third-and-two on the drive before. Granted, that one went to the right side, where Seattle was playing at that time with a third-team right tackle in Jamarco Jones. But maybe that was also part of the thought — run it, but not where they might most expect it. I still find it hard to ever argue that any play that gives Wilson options to run and pass is inherently a bad decision. But Sunday, doing so was indicative of how suddenly nothing seems to be going right for an offense that for so much of the season could do no wrong.

Jude: Is there any coach in the history of any sport who has been scrutinized more than Carroll has for his fourth-down decisions? That’s certainly some hyperbole, but it’s starting to feel like it might be true. Seahawks Twitter, in particular, went bonkers Sunday when Carroll elected to punt on fourth-and-six from the Giants’ 37-yard line. The advanced analytics are clear in that situation: Go for it. But Carroll has never been accused of a being a stat head, and he’s made it clear he’s going to continue to do things his way in those situations.