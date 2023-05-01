Once the drafting is over the debating begins.

What was the Seahawks’ best pick? Their most eyebrow-raising? And have they made the moves in the offseason to pick up where they left off a year ago when their 9-8 record was one of the more surprising in the NFL?

Let’s address those questions in a special post-draft edition of Four Downs with Seahawks beat writers Bob Condotta and Adam Jude.

1. What pick did you like the most?

Condotta: Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. I’ll admit, when I assessed the draft heading into it, I downplayed that they’d take a receiver in the first round, thinking that they’d focus on defense. While receiver seemed a definite need, I fell in with many in thinking the Seahawks would address it a little later. The Seahawks had never taken a receiver above 45 in the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era. Having so much draft ammo also made this the perfect time to really go ‘best player available’ and load up on elite talents, and they did that in the first round with cornerback Devon Witherspoon and Smith-Njigba, who each seem to have all the tools to become long-term superstars at a time when passing — and stopping the pass — is more vital than ever to winning in the NFL.

Jude: Derick Hall. The Seahawks drafted the senior edge rusher from Auburn with their first second-round pick (No. 37 overall), and I think he has a chance to blossom into a fan favorite in Seattle. He’s been lauded for his makeup — a high-character player and team captain in college. On top of that, he’s known for his toughness and aggressiveness in rushing after the QB. And, yep, he’s fast, having run a 4.55-second 40-yard dash, the seventh-fastest among all edge rushers in this draft class. He feels like a guy who could immediately step in and give the Seahawks some juice off the edge.

2. What about this draft did you question the most?

Condotta: What would the Seahawks have done if one the top three QBs was at No. 5? Or specifically, Anthony Richardson of Florida, the only one of the top three who would logically have been available with Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud going at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Seahawks GM John Schneider said Saturday “there’s three quarterbacks who went right ahead of us and you can’t push it to like a narrative. It has to feel right for everybody — the whole team, the coaches, the locker room.” The implication seemed to be that if one of the top three had been there, they would have had a decision to make. Since none were, there wasn’t. That also seemed to imply they graded three QBs as worth taking with a high pick, but maybe not any others — and no other QBs went in the first round. The Seahawks really liked Witherspoon, and appear to have had him second on their defensive board behind only Will Anderson Jr. But Richardson would have been tempting, too. So what would they have done if Witherspoon and Richardson had been there? That may be a question left forever without an answer.

Jude: The debate about Jalen Carter isn’t going away, and it probably won’t any time soon. Will the Seahawks regret not taking him at No. 5? We had heard before the draft that multiple teams had taken Carter completely off their draft boards, and the sense here is the Seahawks were in the same boat. The Seahawks had clearly decided that the many concerns surrounding Carter — on and off the field — made him too much of a risk. I tend to think they made the right call; he simply isn’t worth the gamble with at pick that high. But if Carter winds up turning into, oh, the next Aaron Donald, then passing on him could sting for a while.

3. Which pick do you think could surprise?

Condotta: Sixth-round pick Jerrick Reed II, a safety from New Mexico, was the only player the Seahawks drafted who wasn’t invited to the combine, and was considered by most an undrafted free agent signee at best. But Seahawks GM John Schneider couldn’t have seemed more enthusiastic when talking about Reed — who projects as a safety/nickel hybrid, and gave a funny anecdote talking about his pre-draft visit, recalling the movie “Elf.” “He’s an angry little Elf, you know?’’ Schneider said. One to watch in camp and the preseason for sure.

Jude: Zach Charbonnet. The Seahawks used a second-round pick on a running back for the second year in a row, and the inevitable grumbling ensued. But Charbonnet fits the profile of what the Seahawks need right now. He has good size (at 6 feet and 214 pounds), good speed (a 4.53 40) and good production in college — averaging 6.97 yards per carry on his 195 attempts with 14 touchdowns as a senior at UCLA. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah predicted Charbonnet would be a “Day 1 starter” in the NFL, and Charbonnet could be the perfect complement to what the Seahawks already have in Ken Walker.

How would you assess the Seahawks’ offseason so far?

Condotta: It’s easy to fall into positivity following the draft, when every team feels as if they’ve just gotten demonstrably better. It’s hard to fight the idea that the Seahawks are better now than a year ago. They have an offensive line where every player has been a starter (or in the case of Phil Haynes, a co-starter) for at least a year; they know what they have in Geno Smith; their receiving corps should be deeper, as should their secondary, and the focus on the draft can make it easy to forget that Dre’Mont Jones may well be the defensive line playmaker they have been missing. Then there’s the return of Bobby Wagner, who may be 33 when the season starts, but who may also help clean up some of the communication issues that seemed to dog the Seahawks’ defense in 2022. But I’d still expect a move — if not now, at least right before or during camp — to try to add a vet or two to the D-line.

Jude: You have to like what the Seahawks have done on offense, adding some young talent to the interior of the line and, most notably, drafting the top-ranked receiver in this class to team up with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. This, on paper, looks like a top-10 offense in the NFL, and that might be selling it short. As Bob noted, I do think it’s fair to wonder if the Seahawks did enough to beef up their defensive line, the one area that, from the outside, looked like it had to be their No. 1 priority entering the draft. It’s possible DT Cameron Young (a fourth-round pick) and DE Mike Morris (a fifth-rounder) could surprise us, but it feels like Seattle is asking an awful lot of two rookies to help fill a sizable void up front.