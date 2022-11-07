With 53% of the season complete, here’s where things stand for your 2022 Seattle Seahawks: At 6-3, they have a firm hold of first place in the NFC West; and if the season ended today, they would be the No. 3 seed in the NFC Conference playoffs.

How about that?

The Seahawks have already exceeded all outside expectations, and they head to Germany this week on a four-game winning streak following a 31-21 victory Sunday at Arizona in which they scored touchdowns on three straight drives in the second half to put the game away.

In our weekly Four Downs review of the game, beat reporters Bob Condotta and Adam Jude address four big questions about the Seahawks. Let’s get to it.

1. Was this Geno Smith’s best moment as a Seahawk?

Condotta: Simply put, yes. Smith continues to be a revelation for the Seahawks, holding a passer rating of 107.2, third in the NFL, and a completion percentage of 73.1, best in the league.

But more than any number was the guts Smith showed after throwing a pick-six early in the third quarter Sunday that gave Arizona a 14-10 lead and seemed like the first crisis moment of Smith’s hold on Seattle’s QB job — he had also been sacked on two straight plays on the previous drive

Advertising

But from there, Smith was basically perfect, to use the word coach Pete Carroll said afterward, leading Seattle on three straight TD drives of 75 yards or longer in a moment that figures to forever define his Seattle career.

Jude: First off, how cool is it for the folks in Germany, about to watch an NFL game on their soil for the first time, that they get to see in person one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time? And as a bonus, they get to watch Tom Brady, too. All right, all right, Geno has been great for the Seahawks this season, sure. But it might take a few more productive weeks for Geno to enter the GOAT discussion. This is certainly a fun matchup — it always is with Brady — and if Geno continues to play like he has, the Seahawks have a legitimate shot to win every week.

2. Is it time to concede the Seahawks defense is … good?

Jude: I’ll take it a step further: This defense has a chance to be … elite. Bruce Irvin, back for his third stint with the Seahawks, has said several times already that this young defense is starting to remind him of the defense from 2012, his rookie season. The Legion of Boom was just starting its ascent back then — and what an ascent it was. The Seahawks went 7-1 in the second half of that 2012 season, holding opponents to 13.9 points per game and starting their dominant march to the Super Bowl win a year later.

This defense has a similar mix of experience and youth, and these guys are starting to find their swagger, too. Can they follow a similar script as the LOB? That’s not a fair expectation after four good games — that was arguably the best collection of talent on any defense ever — but this group has found a formula that is working, and it certainly looks repeatable week after week.

Condotta: It might just be. Seattle has allowed just 66 points in the last four games, and three touchdowns are the result of a pick-six, a 2-yard drive following a fumble and the disaster on the Michael Dickson punt against Arizona last month. Take those out and Seattle has allowed barely 12 points a game the last four weeks.

Was the turnaround just as simple as a couple of personnel changes — such as inserting Ryan Neal at safety — and allowing the defensive line to play more aggressively? Maybe so. Whatever the case, Seattle didn’t wait too long to make the changes this year.

Advertising

3. Should Seattle now be considered the favorite to win the NFC West?

Jude: The 49ers, no doubt, will make a strong push in the second half. Christian McCaffrey looks like the perfect fit for that San Francisco offense, and the 49ers defense is getting healthier at just the right time. The Seahawks-49ers showdown Dec. 15 in Seattle could very well determine the division winner.

The Seahawks hold a 1.5-game lead now, and I do think the second-half schedule favors them, too. After the trip to Germany, they have a Week 11 bye, and then they close out with five of their final seven games at home. The Seahawks have put themselves in prime position to not only win the division but to earn one of the top two seeds in the NFC — and, with it, a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Condotta: Well, let’s just let the noted analytic prediction site FiverThirtyEight.com tell it at this point. After Sunday’s win, the site has the Seahawks at 51% to win the division with the 49ers at 45%. The defending Super Bowl champion Rams are all the way down at 3%.

The Seahawks now play four straight teams with losing records — Tampa Bay (4-5), Las Vegas Raiders (2-6), Los Angeles Rams (3-5) and Carolina (2-7). Could Seattle really run that table and have 10 wins by Dec. 11? Hard to rule it out at this point.

4. Was this John Schneider’s best offseason ever?

Condotta: Boy, he had some good ones in building the 2013 Super Bowl title team and it’s going to be hard to ever top what Schneider/Carroll pulled off in a roughly 12-month span in 2012-13 in drafting Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner — in the wake of the famed 2010-11 drafts — and then signing the likes of Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett to apply the finishing touches to one of the best defenses ever.

But this sure was a good one. And it’s not just the obvious of the draft class that has yielded what are basically six starters (and what are now seven regular contributors with Dareke Young getting on the field).

Advertising

It’s also the Wilson trade, and not just the high draft picks Seattle got back, but asking for Shelby Harris and Noah Fant. It’s free-agent signings such as edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu (seven sacks already) and center Austin Blythe, who has helped to solidify the offensive line.

Of Seattle’s 22 starters, 10 were not on the roster this time a year ago. Another is Smith, who was on the roster but was considered an afterthought at best in Seattle’s quest to replace Wilson. For now, Seattle’s 6-3 record pretty much says it all.

Jude: We’ve heard the word “validation” used a lot around here already. This season, so far, has been validation for Carroll and his team-building approach. It has been validation for Smith and his potential. And as much as anyone, it has been validation for Schneider and his eye for talent.

We would have considered this a fantastic offseason for Schneider and the organization if they had merely pulled off the Wilson trade. It would have been a fantastic offseason if they had merely stacked up this draft class. (And it would have been a solid offseason on its own with the free-agent signings.)

Add them all together, with all the drama and uncertainty that surrounded the Wilson saga, and this offseason was as good as any NFL team has had in recent memory.