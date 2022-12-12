So can we turn the calendar back to those giddy days of early November, when the Seahawks were one of the surprise teams of the NFL and a playoff bid seemed all but certain?

Suddenly, this once-promising season is cratering. Seattle has lost three of its last four, including a somewhat stunning 30-24 defeat to Carolina on Sunday, to fall to 7-6 and on the outside looking in if the postseason started today.

To help sort it all out are Seahawks beat writers Bob Condotta and Adam Jude with their weekly Four Downs look at four key issues facing the team in the wake of Sunday’s loss.

Can the run defense be fixed?

Jude: Nope. Ain’t happenin’. If the Seahawks were capable of fixing the run defense with what they have, wouldn’t they have done it already? We’ve been asking for weeks if they’ll be able to figure out a way to fix it, and here we are again. Somehow it feels like it continues to get worse. The only guarantee for this week, with the 49ers coming to town on Thursday night, is it will get worse against Christian McCaffrey. Only question is how much worse.

Condotta: Agreed. There’s no quick fix coming at this point, 13 games into the season and just four left. It’s worth remembering that the Seahawks have tried lots of things already, such as the adjustment in October to let the defensive front be more aggressive in attacking the line. That worked for a little while — and the Seahawks also played some struggling running teams at that point — leading to the four-game winning streak. Maybe a regression was inevitable. But not sure anyone quite saw this as Seattle is back to allowing 4.9 yards per carry, more than a yard more than the 3.8 of last season — a season that ended with the remaking of much of the defensive coaching staff.

Are we seeing Geno Smith come back to earth?

Condotta: A long-held football maxim is that quarterbacks get too much credit in the good times and too much blame in the bad — it simply goes with the position. But the view here is that shouldering Smith with all of Seattle’s woes of late, while maybe inevitable, is a little off base. True, his first-play interception Sunday may have been his worst pass of the season and set a harsh tone for the game. But he still has only a 1.9% interception rate for the season, on par with the 1.8% Russell Wilson had in his 10 years with the Seahawks, which ranks sixth-lowest in NFL history. As coach Pete Carroll said, Smith maybe took a few more chances Sunday than he needed to, surely knowing that the running game would be challenged with Kenneth Walker III sidelined. The MVP talk can obviously be shelved for now. But Smith isn’t the reason the team is losing.

Jude: I’m not ready to go that far. Statistically, he had his worst game of the season in Week Two at San Francisco. But when you factor in all that was at stake against Carolina, that was his most disappointing performance, without question. But that also speaks to how drastically he has changed the perception about him and his potential, and we shouldn’t dismiss all that he’s done in the first 12 weeks of the season after one so-so game Sunday. Now comes his biggest test yet against the NFL’s most dominant defense. If he can turn things around against the 49ers, everyone will quickly jump back on the Geno Bandwagon.

Is there any hope of beating the 49ers Thursday?

Jude: The 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now and one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. But they did lose star receiver Deebo Samuel to an ankle injury on Sunday, and their new rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy, is questionable this week with an oblique injury. Even if Purdy does play, he’s never started an NFL game on the road. And we know Carroll’s track record in prime-time games, which means you can’t count out a desperate Seahawks team Thursday night. To have any real shot at the playoffs, they have to win this, and it’s fair to expect they’ll be at their best.

Condotta: If the 49ers didn’t have QB issues, I’d be tempted to say this feels as dire a home game for the Seahawks as they’ve had since maybe a few of the visits from the Rams the last few years. But the uncertainty over Purdy — and that the 49ers only other QBs are long-traveled backup Josh Johnson and former Husky and Seahawk Jacob Eason, who is on SF’s practice squad — means anything is possible. And as Adam notes, Carroll has been at his best getting Seattle primed for prime time. Seattle is 33-13-1 in prime time since Carroll took over in 2020, best in the NFL. Conversely, Seattle has also won just one of its last six prime-time games — the season opener against Denver. Can lightning strike twice?

Should we just acknowledge this was a rebuilding season all along and this is just part of the process?

Jude: That’s a good perspective, yes. Seahawks fans must feel like yo-yos this year, getting bounced up and down and all around all the time — from the Russell Wilson trade to the Geno Experience, from a sluggish start to a resounding turnaround, only to fall flat again over the past month. This has been a wild, unpredictable season, and there’s no doubt a few more twists are in store for this team. But with four games remaining, give the Seahawks credit for putting themselves in position to be a relevant factor in the playoff chase — not as relevant as they appeared to be a month ago, but relevant nonetheless. That’s a notable achievement in itself. Add in this stellar rookie class, and all the draft capital they’ve built up, and this franchise certainly appears headed in the right direction. And they still have a chance to make something out of this season, too.

Condotta: Would just about every Seahawk fan in August been happy with a 7-6 record and a legit shot at making the playoffs heading into the final four games of the season? Yes they would have — remember Sports Illustrated predicting a 3-14 record? The problem, obviously, is how we got here and that even Carroll himself said he wasn’t surprised by the team’s success the first half of the season, making it easy for fans to hope (assume?) that maybe the Seahawks were skipping that whole rebuilding part. And you do sort of wish the defense didn’t look like it still needs an awful lot of building and that some of the highly-drafted younger players of recent seasons (not the rookie class, but other recent years) looked like they were making more progress. These final four games, which won’t be easy with the 49ers and Chiefs the next two, will go a long way toward coloring the perception of this season — and where things are headed.