The Seahawks are back in Seattle, touching down around midnight following Sunday’s 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay in Munich.

And then they rested.

As is the general custom for teams who play across the Atlantic, the Seahawks now have their bye and won’t play again until Nov. 27 against the increasingly beleaguered Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field.

What did Sunday’s loss mean, and how might it impact the rest of the season? That and more in this week’s Four Downs with beat reporters Adam Jude and Bob Condotta.

1. Did Sunday’s loss seem concerning after four straight wins?

Jude: Yes, there is one specific concern, and it’s the run defense. How could it not be after the Seahawks allowed 161 yards on the ground Sunday to the NFL’s worst rushing offense? That’s exactly 100 yards more than Tampa Bay had averaged through the first half of the season. And it’s a specific matchup concern against the hard-charging 49ers and their now-healthy running back tandem of Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell. To win the division, the Seahawks almost certainly need to beat San Francisco on Dec. 15, and it’s difficult to imagine the Seahawks having any shot at that if they can’t slow down the run game.

Condotta: I’ll go the other way and point to the running attack, which at this point is almost totally dependent on rookie Kenneth Walker III. He’s been darn good, and that he didn’t have to take over the starting job until six games into the season means he won’t have quite the wear and tear he could have. Still, durable as Walker may be, it’s going to be asking a lot of him to handle playing 70-80% of the snaps every game the rest of the way — he played 87% against Tampa Bay — not only carrying the ball a ton but handling pass blocking (we saw a few slips there for him Sunday in something he has otherwise usually been pretty good at) and pass catching. While Walker played 45 snaps Sunday, Travis Homer played just eight and DeeJay Dallas none, and the Bucs held Walker to 17 yards on 10 carries, his worst game as a starter. Maybe the field conditions are to blame, though that didn’t stop Tampa Bay from running wild. If so, then go back to what Adam wrote. But if not, then the Seahawks may be playing with a little bit of fire hoping Walker can carry their load almost solely the rest of the way.

2. What did you think of NFL football in Germany?

Jude: In general, I think playing these international games during the regular season is a bad idea. Make them exhibition games in the summer, the way the English Premier League does its summer tours around the U.S. and elsewhere. Traveling across the country for late-season games is difficult enough for NFL players; the league shouldn’t ask them to travel halfway around the globe for meaningful games in November. It upsets their routines and taxes their bodies more than necessary. All that said, the international games have been a resounding success — and the Germany game was perhaps the most successful ever — and the NFL will no doubt continue to play them, and likely play even more of them.

Condotta: While there are some issues to be dealt with playing abroad in travel and adjusting to time differences, the international games are here to stay — and the NFL knows the only way to really sell them is for the games to count and not be exhibitions. They tried that in earlier decades and it didn’t work. Having been there, the atmosphere was incredible — the “Country Roads” moment was something no one present will ever forget. There is an obvious danger in assuming every game will be like that one, the first regular-season game held in Germany. But that’s why the games will be spread around to different venues/cities and feature different teams. Seattle coach Pete Carroll spoke enthusiastically about going back, and while I think he means it, I think he also knows Seattle is unlikely to be asked to go back again for another three or four years or so.

3. The NFL Network reported the Seahawks want to re-sign Geno Smith. Were you surprised?

Jude: Not surprised, nope. The Seahawks should re-sign Geno. They should absolutely re-sign Geno. In the past two months, he has reshaped the Seahawks’ plans going forward, for the better. Instead of using a high draft pick next spring — or trading away draft capital to take a top QB next spring — they can wait until the second or third round and select a development QB to be Geno’s understudy for the next couple years. Or they can even wait until 2024 to draft their QB of the future. Geno has given them that luxury, and that’s worth a multi-year extension at a salary befitting his production.

Condotta: Carroll predictably and understandably didn’t want to address the report too much when asked after the game Sunday. But he did say “there’s a conversation that’s coming. We understand that.” The report stated the Seahawks would also like to re-sign Drew Lock and keep what they have this year intact for at least 2023 if not longer. That makes total sense given what Seattle has done so far this year with Smith, and that they have yet to see Lock play in the regular season; they thought highly of him when trading for him and have zero reason yet to change that opinion. The tricky part will be that Smith figures to have a pretty significant market and might want to test it and Seattle may have to pay pretty handsomely — or apply a franchise or transition tag, always the last option for either side — to head that off. But I think at this point, it’s pretty certain Seattle will do whatever it will take to keep him for at least another year.

4. The Seahawks now have a bye. What’s one area of the team that needs to get better before they play again?

Jude: The run defense, again, ranks high on that list. And for as good as the offense has been this season, it has been inconsistent in the red zone. The Seahawks rank No. 26 in the league in red-zone touchdown rate (48%). Against good defenses late in the season, those opportunities will be harder to come by, and the Seahawks need to take advantage.

Condotta: I’d say the defense in general is where the biggest questions about this team still remain. The four games before the Munich trip were a revelation. But, as Tampa Bay may have done, teams will now study what the Seahawks were doing during that stretch and devise gameplans to attack that, as opposed to what Seattle did in the first few games of the year. For as much as the defense has improved overall, the Seahawks still rank 22nd in points allowed per game (24.1), 20th in passing yards allowed per attempt (6.3) and 21st in rushing yards allowed per attempt (4.6), while relying on a number of young players. The bye feels like it is coming at a really good time.