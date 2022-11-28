The loss to Tampa Bay in Munich was easy to write off as a blip, a defeat in a unique setting against the best QB in NFL history, and after Seattle had won four in a row.

But there were no asterisks that could be attached to Sunday’s 40-34 loss at home and coming off a bye to a Raiders team that entered the game at 3-7.

So, with Seattle now at 6-5, are the Seahawks’ issues fixable, and can the season still be saved?

That and more in this week’s Four Downs with Seahawks beat reporters Bob Condotta and Adam Jude.

What’s the bigger concern: The Seahawks’ inability to stop the run on defense or their inability to run the ball on offense?

Jude: Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett can’t do it all. The Seahawks have to be able to run the ball better. They gained a total of 104 yards on the ground in their last two games, averaging 2.8 yards per carry. That, simply put, is brutal. Has Kenneth Walker III hit the proverbial rookie wall? Is the offensive line wearing down? Fair questions, frankly. But we have seen what this offense is capable of when the line is effective and when it can be a balanced attack — and the Seahawks need to get back to that in a hurry.

Condotta: The running game on offense is a definite issue. But this season is going to come to a grinding halt if the Seahawks can’t get better defending the run. Seattle is now allowing 4.9 yards per carry, 27th in the NFL, after giving up 283 yards and 7.1 per attempt against the Raiders. The good news is that this week they play one of the worst rushing teams in the NFL — the Rams, who are averaging just 3.5 yards per carry, 31st in the NFL. But the bad news is the other four Seattle opponents the rest of the way — Chiefs, Panthers, 49ers and Jets — are all averaging 4.4 or better per carry, and are 18th or better overall in the NFL. All those teams are sure to try to replicate the rushing success of the Raiders and Tampa Bay the last two weeks. Seattle has to show it can stop it or the playoff hunt could end in a hurry.

Is there a simple fix for the Seahawks defense?

Jude: The run defense is the obvious issue, but the ineffectual pass rush isn’t far behind on the growing list of What’s Wrong With The Seahawks Defense. The Seahawks had one sack and just four QB hits against Derek Carr and the Raiders. They had no sacks and only one QB hit against Tom Brady in their Week 10 loss to Tampa Bay in Germany. They haven’t been able to stop the run and they haven’t been able to get to the QB. You can’t be bad at both things and expect to be a good (or even competent) defense. They’re going to have to decide to be better at something (anything!), and the pass rush should be better than it is right now. It has been better at times this season, and the Seahawks are going to have to get more creative to pressure the QB.

Condotta: The easy answer is that if there were, they’d have tried it already. The reality is that at this point in the season, sweeping change is difficult. Seattle already made one big change after the New Orleans game, giving more freedom to the defensive line to attack at the snap instead of reading and reacting. But opponents appear to have adjusted to that, and the Seahawks are again struggling on defense. Consider that Seattle is now allowing 388.7 yards per game. That’s almost 10 more than the 379.1 of last year that resulted in the firing of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and some sweeping schematic changes, going with more of a base 3-4 instead of a 4-3. In other words, the Seahawks have already tried a lot of things over the past year or so, and the results, sadly, haven’t really changed all that much.

What did you make of Geno Smith’s performance against the Raiders?

Jude: When the Seahawks got the ball back with just under 2 minutes remaining in regulation, it felt like the kind of moment for an emerging QB to really solidify his hold on a team. Geno couldn’t deliver. Sure, the Seahawks caught a bad break when the 12-yard completion to Metcalf was overturned after a (lengthy) review — a dubious reversal, to be sure. But good offenses can overcome those things. The Seahawks weren’t good enough Sunday. Maxx Crosby sacked Geno on the next play, resulting in a three-and-out to end Seattle’s last real threat on offense. It’s those moments that separate good quarterbacks from great quarterbacks. We’ve seen flashes of greatness from Geno this season. With where this team is at right now, the Seahawks will need consistent greatness from him if they hope to reach the playoffs.

Condotta: Conversely, I think it could be argued that without Smith, that game might have been a blowout in the Raiders’ favor given how the defense was being chewed up and the running game nonexistent. Coach Pete Carroll has essentially said the interception Smith threw wasn’t his fault. His 328 passing yards were his most as a Seahawk, and he has now thrown two touchdown passes in each of the last five games. He still leads the NFL in completion percentage at 72.8, which as Adam Levitan of EstablishTheRun noted Monday, would be third in NFL history if he stays on that pace for the season behind only Drew Brees in 2018 and 2019 (74.4% and 74.3%, respectively). Smith remains the most consistent thing the Seahawks have going for them, and it’s increasingly worrisome to think where the Seahawks would be headed without him.

The Seahawks have six games left in the regular season, starting Sunday in L.A. against the Rams. Can they get back in the playoff picture?

Jude: If they play defense like they did against the Raiders, then … no. Absolutely not. But three of the Seahawks’ final six games are against the Rams (twice) and Panthers, who have a combined record of 7-16. You have to think the Seahawks will be able to turn things around against that level of competition, and a 10-win season is still within reach. But the confidence level in this team has dwindled considerably in the past two games.

Condotta: As Adam notes, what Seattle has going for it is its schedule, especially when compared to the two other teams that are its most realistic competitors for what are the final two wild card spots in the NFL — the Giants (7-4) and Commanders (7-5), who currently have the last two spots in the NFC (Seattle is eighth). The Giants have the toughest schedule left in terms of opponent winning percentage at 69.9%, via Tankathon.com, while the Commanders are third (60%) which is due in part to the fact that every team in the NFC East has a winning record (the Giants and Commanders have two games remaining against each other). The Seahawks also have the hole card of a win over the Giants, giving them the edge in any ties with New York. But that favorable schedule — due in large part to two games left with the Rams who are a stunning 3-8 with an uncertain quarterback situation — only matters if the Seahawks get it done on the field. That certainly feels like more of a question than it was heading into the weekend.