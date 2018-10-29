Also, reviewing a coaching decision and a controversial penalty.

Here are four day-after thoughts and notes on Seattle’s 28-14 win over the Lions in Detroit Sunday.

PLAYOFF POSITIONING

If the season ended today (it doesn’t, etc., but this is all just for fun, anyway) the Seahawks would be the number six seed in the NFC and play a wildcard round game at Washington.

Simple as that.

A FEW SNAP COUNT NOTES

The Seahawks’ snap counts revealed a few interesting things.

— First-round pick Rashaad Penny did not play a down on offense for the second time in three weeks and had just two snaps on special teams, on kickoff return. Penny also didn’t play an offensive snap against the Rams on Oct. 7. That will lead to lots of debate about his selection in the first round. But Seattle also wanted depth at tailback and there are nine games left in nine weeks. So we’ll see what happens there.

— C.J. Prosise played just three snaps, all on special teams, and it’s worth wondering a little bit what happens at the tailback spot when J.D. McKissic comes back in a few weeks. Prosise has played just 28 snaps this season.

— Brandon Marshall played just two snaps as Seattle’s big three WRs of Doug Baldwin (54), Tyler Lockett (44) and David Moore (45) got most of the snaps with Jaron Brown getting 18.

— George Fant got a whopping 24 snaps in his role as an eligible linemen in the team’s jumbo package (and yep, split out as a receiver at least twice).

— K.J. Wright played 50 of 59 snaps in his return, coming out in some nickel situations.

— And tight end Ed Dickson played 20 snaps after entering the game on the third series, which he said later was by design.

SECONDARY ISSUES

Seattle’s defensive performance was impressive enough but might have looked even better if not for a couple of plays in the secondary.

First, free safety Tedric Thompson appeared to just lose track of the ball and receiver Marvin Jones on a 39-yard TD by the Lions on the first series of the game.

“I think he misjudged the ball,’’ Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said later. “I think he was there and just misjudged and just miss-timed it just a hair. Usually he would make that play nine out of 10 times. He was there, but he just didn’t quite get it. It was a good play by them. He’s (Matthew Stafford) a heck of a quarterback and he’s going to get you somewhere, and he did.”

Carroll was impressed, though, that Thompson came right back to force a fumble on his next play on the field, a kickoff following Seattle’s touchdown that followed Detroit’s.

Yeah, he answered with that great tackle on kickoff coverage,’’ Carroll said. “That was probably my favorite play of the day, except for (Michael) Dickson’s play. That’s going to be my favorite play for a while. But that was a great hit and we got three-plus today. Offense started another streak of not turning the ball over. We’ve been trying to get to double digits by mid-year and we’re there going into game eight. So, that’s a great accomplishment. We had set our sights on that a long time ago, so that’s great to hit that spot. It makes a difference.”

Later, a somewhat dubious pass interference penalty on Bradley McDougald drawn by Jones got Detroit within range of another TD late in the game when Seattle led 28-14. The penalty was good for 56 yards putting Detroit at the Seattle 16.

Said Carroll: “No, I got nothing on that one. I thought he made a great play. There’s a little bit of jostling around, usually really more now than ever they have allowed that jostling with the arm stuff and I don’t know why they didn’t see it that way, but there was contact. This crew, they’re really experienced, they know what’s going on and that’s too bad.”

McDougald said later “I mean I feel like I could have helped myself out. I honestly don’t think it was a pass interference call. It was uncatchable. I didn’t touch him. I actually turned to get my head back to the ball. I asked the referees what he wanted. He said I didn’t get my head back. I probably could have done a couple of things different to get my head around to see the ball but I was just at an awkward angle.’’

But as McDougald said “ we bounced back we came back and made a great goaline stop.’’

That came on Justin Coleman’s interception at the 1-yard line.

Said Coleman of that play: “I feel like it wasn’t anything special. It’s just something we work on all the time in practice. And I see the quarterback rolling out, and I feel like I had to just get in the space where I felt like he was going to throw it, and he threw it and I was able to come down with the pick.”

CARROLL LAMENTS FOURTH-DOWN DECISION

Afterward, it was largely an afterthought that the Seahawks couldn’t convert on a fourth down from the 1 in the third quarter, ahead 21-7. Seattle passed on the final two plays from the — a toss that Doug Baldwin almost corralled and then a pass to Nick Vannett that was complete but nullified when it was ruled Vannett had stepped out of bounds.

Said Carroll: “Thanks for bringing that up. We had them down so I just wanted to take a shot at it and fell back on my Trojan days a little bit for a moment there. But I just wish we would have made it, it’s too bad we went out of bounds. Rus (Russell Wilson) makes a great play to find Nick (Vannett) and unfortunately we were out of bounds on it. I wish we would have hammered it in a couple times there. We missed our chance. He made a great throw to Doug (Baldwin) too and unfortunately he couldn’t stay in bounds on that one, so we almost scored a couple times there.”