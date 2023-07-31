RENTON — For every action in football — if not life itself — there is a reaction.

And in the case of the Seahawks’ sudden injury issues at running back — the projected top two on the depth chart, Kenneth Walker III (groin) and Zach Charbonnet (shoulder), each out indefinitely — the subsequent reaction was to give a former University of Washington star Wayne Taulapapa an opportunity he’d started to think might never happen.

Taulapapa went undrafted and then unsigned last spring after leading the Huskies with 887 yards in 2022.

He took part as a tryout player in Seahawks rookie minicamp in May but left without an offer.

The Seahawks told him he’d stay on their radar and to keep working out. A few other teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, also kept in contact.

But as the summer rolled on, no offers came.

Taulapapa, who turned 25 in March, thought maybe it was time to move on from football, which led to him moving to the Portland, Oregon, area and getting a job a VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa.

“I just wanted to venture into new ports in case I was done (playing football),” said Taulapapa, who said he worked as a receptionist and greeter. “Life after football, kind of entering into the work force, is a difficult transition, so I tried to make it as easy for myself as I could.”

That’s where he was on Thursday, the first day of practice Walker missed and the day it became apparent something was going on with Charbonnet, when the Seahawks called and asked how quickly he could get to the VMAC.

“I told them I had two hours on my shift before I could drive up,” he said. “I had to finish my shift. I made a commitment to them, and I had two hours left. There was no one else who could do the shift.”

That was just fine with the Seahawks.

It was also just fine with his bosses and co-workers, though he said many were caught off guard.

“A lot of them didn’t even know I played football,” he said. “So it was kind of a surprise to them.”

But once the shift was over, Taulapapa drove up to Seattle, saying, “It was an enjoyable drive because I was grateful for the opportunity again.”

He signed Friday, then joined practice and on Monday was one of only five running backs healthy enough to take part.

The Seahawks are hopeful Walker and Charbonnet won’t be out long — or at least, not long enough to impact the regular season. Walker is considered week-to-week while Charbonnet was said on Sunday to be getting his shoulder evaluated. He was not seen at practice Monday and there was no additional update.

For as long as each are out, Taulapapa could get some significant reps working behind veteran DeeJay Dallas and rookie seventh-round pick Kenny McIntosh and along with free-agent signees Bryant Koback and SaRodorick Thompson, the latter of whom signed on Monday.

But for now, Taulapapa says he’s not looking further than the next step he takes on the practice fields at the VMAC.

“Just taking it day-by-day is probably my best approach,” he said.

And if there is any bitterness over having to wait as long as he did to get a chance, Taulapapa doesn’t seem to let on.

He could have returned for one more year at UW, but, as he announced in January when stating he was declaring for the draft, he felt the time was right to take his next football step.

“From the very beginning, I fell in love with this game, it has always been my dream to be a professional football player and there were many points in my life where I felt this dream was unrealistic,” he wrote on social media when announcing his decision. “However, because of each of you, I am now in a position where this dream can become a reality.”

But he then learned that in the harsh reality of the NFL little is promised anyone.

He said he tried not to get down when no offers came, saying the regular contact from the Seahawks helped.

“I would get those calls about staying in shape and continuing to push even though I wasn’t with the team at the time,” he said. “So that’s something I held on to. … You’ve got to keep going knowing there may be an opportunity at the end.”

Monday, when the Seahawks held their first padded practice, he got plenty of chances, taking more than a few handoffs during team sessions, once sprinting around the left end after taking a pitch in a red-zone drill and getting stopped just shy of a touchdown.

And Taulapapa vows to savor every minute of a ride that saw him go from his high-school days in Honolulu, to four years and 27 starts at Virginia, leaving after a coaching change and a desire to see something new, a year at UW that he says “turned out great,” and now the NFL.

“It’s just a crazy journey,” he said. “I haven’t really gotten the chance to sit down and view my whole experience because everything in this league is very fast moving, so I’ve had to move very quickly. But I just have gratitude for everything that’s happened. Everybody’s story is different. I’m glad mine happened to put me in this position right now. I know there is a long way to go. But every time I look back, I’m just grateful for the steps it took to get here.”