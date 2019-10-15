Brandon Silvers, who threw for more than 10,000 yards during his career at Troy and spent time this past spring on the New York Jets’ roster, was announced Tuesday morning as the quarterback assigned to the Seattle Dragons of the new XFL.

Silvers, who led Troy to bowl victories as a junior and senior, was not selected in the 2018 NFL draft, but was invited to participate in New Orleans’ rookie minicamp that spring. The Saints did not sign Silvers, who was then taken in the third round of the quarterback draft in the short-lived Alliance of American Football by the Memphis Express.

Silvers began the AAF season as Memphis’ third-string quarterback behind Zach Mettenberger and Christian Hackenberg, but moved his way to starter for the team’s final three game and stayed ahead of former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel on the team’s depth chart.

Silvers completed 77 of 121 passes for 777 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception in his three starts before the league folded. He was signed by the New York Jets in April and released in May.

The Dragons’ new quarterback was a three-star recruit out of Gulf Shores (Ala.) High School and became a four-year starter at Troy.

Troy was 7-17 in Silvers’ first two years, then went 10-3 in his junior year in 2016 and 11-2 when he was a senior.

As a junior, Silvers and Troy gave host No. 2 Clemson a good scare before losing 30-24. The Trojans ended that season with a 28-23 win over Ohio in the Dollar General Bowl. As a senior, Silvers led Troy to a 24-21 upset at LSU and he concluded his college career with a 50-30 win over North Texas in the New Orleans Bowl.

Silvers was selected to play in the Senior Bowl after finishing his collegiate career completing 968 of 1,503 passes for 10,677 yards. He threw 71 touchdown passes and was intercepted 29 times.

The other assigned quarterbacks were Landry Jones to the Dallas Renegades, Cardale Jones to the DC Defenders, Philip Walker to the Houston Roughnecks, Luis Perez to the Los Angeles Wildcats, Matt McGloin to the New York Guardians, Jordan Ta’amu to the St. Louis Battlehawks and Aaron Murray to the Tampa Bay Vipers.

The teams will draft 70 players Tuesday and Wednesday to fill out their rosters.

This story will be updated.