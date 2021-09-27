There will be no reunion of Josh Gordon and the Seahawks.

Gordon, who is expected to be reinstated by the NFL this week, has instead agreed to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. ESPN first reported the signing, and Gordon made it official via Twitter, stating Monday afternoon: “Time to get to work. @Chiefs.”

The NFL Network reported that Gordon is signing with Kansas City’s practice squad “with the goal of elevating him at some point when he gets up to speed.”

Gordon, 30, played five games for the Seahawks in 2019 and was on Seattle’s roster all of last season but ineligible to play while suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

It was first reported last week that Gordon would soon be reinstated by the league, and it was almost immediately rumored that the Seahawks would be interested in re-signing him.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider Sunday confirmed those rumors on the team’s pregame radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle saying that the team would explore signing him.

Advertising

“When things get taken care of officially, we’d like to get rolling with him,” Schneider said, noting that Gordon has been living in Seattle.

But that won’t happen now as Gordon will instead sign with a team that has made the Super Bowl the last two years.

Show caption

Gordon did not play last season while serving a suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy in December 2019. Seattle had hoped to activate Gordon late in the 2020 season but it was then revealed he had not fulfilled all of the obligations of his reinstatement. He was officially placed back on indefinite suspension in January and Seattle released him in March so he could sign with the Fan Controlled Football league.

Gordon’s agent, Zac Hiller, told ESPN Friday: “We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league. We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.”

The Seahawks claimed Gordon off waivers midway through the 2019 season, and he played five games for Seattle before being suspended for violating league policies on both performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse.

Gordon had seven catches for 139 yards with the Seahawks in 2019 before he was suspended on Dec. 16.