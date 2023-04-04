It didn’t take long for Ryan Neal to find a new home.

Four days after the Seahawks withdrew his restricted free agent tender, Neal agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year deal with Tampa Bay, as first reported by Jordan Schultz of theScore, with other outlets then confirming.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Seattle withdrawing the tender from Neal on Friday meant he immediately became an unrestricted free agent and was able to sign with any team.

Neal’s tender from Seattle would have meant a salary of $2.67 million in 2023 if he made the roster, but with no guaranteed money. Seattle, though, had to carry the full amount on its salary cap.

Seattle’s tender meant it had first-refusal rights to match any offer Neal might have received as a restricted free agent, which usually has the effect of depressing the market for a player.

Seattle withdrew the tender after signing Julian Love to a two-year deal worth up to $12 million to fill out depth at safety behind Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. Love could serve as a replacement for Adams if he is not ready for the start of the season after suffering a knee injury in the 2022 season opener.

Love also projects to play the same basic role as Neal did the last few years once Adams gets healthy of playing three-safety sets and other specialty packages.

Neal officially moving on means the Seahawks may need to address safety depth.

Besides Adams, Diggs and Love, the only other safety under contract is second-year player Joey Blount, who made the roster last year as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia.

Blount played in 11 games on special teams before suffering a knee injury in December that landed him on injured reserve. He did not see a snap on defense.

Withdrawing the tender from Neal increased Seattle’s salary-cap space to $6.045 million overall, 24th among NFL teams. But by the calculations of OvertheCap.com, Seattle has negative $3.619 million in effective cap space — which accounts for what will be needed to fit in the team’s 10 draft picks — which is less than any other team.

Neal played in 14 games last season and started 10 after Adams was injured and played in 48 games (19 starts) after coming to the Seahawks in 2019.

Seahawks re-sign Thompson

The Seahawks re-signed receiver Cody Thompson. He became an unrestricted free agent when the team did not tender him as a restricted free agent.

Thompson played in five games with the Seahawks in 2021, mostly on special teams but with four snaps on offense, and was off to a solid start in training camp last season before suffering a shoulder injury in the first exhibition game at Pittsburgh and going on injured reserve.

Thompson became the eighth receiver under contract, joining Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Dee Eskridge, Cade Johnson, Connor Wedington, Dareke Young and Easop Winston Jr.