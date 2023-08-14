Alex Collins, a running back and fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016 who became something of a fan favorite due to his love of Irish dancing and incorporating that into his touchdown celebrations, has died.

Both the Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens, the two NFL teams for which Collins played, announced his death Monday afternoon.

There were no immediate details on the manner of his death.

Collins was 28.

“Absolutely heartbroken,” a tweet from the Seahawks read. “Prayers are with the Collins family.”

Collins’ family also released a statement through the Seahawks that read in part: “It is with heavy hearts that announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning. Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world.” The statement said that funeral arrangements would be released later.

Several of Collins’ former Seattle teammates also reacted on social media as the news was revealed Monday afternoon.

Advertising

“Life so crazy man,” tweeted quarterback Geno Smith. “Fly high my boy until we meet again.”

Tweeted fellow running back Rashaad Penny: “AK, I’m heartbroken.”

Collins’ agent, Kelli Masters, also acknowledged his death on Twitter, stating: “As many of you have now heard, Alex Collins passed away this morning. My heart is broken, and I am just at a loss. Alex you were so loved by so many. You impacted lives with your joy and positive, caring spirit…and that big smile. I was so honored to be your agent.”

Collins played in 11 games with 125 yards rushing as a rookie in 2016 for the Seahawks before being waived at the roster cutdown to 53 the following year and then signing with Baltimore, where he spent two seasons.

Collins, who had starred at Arkansas where he became only the third running back in SEC history to begin his career with three straight 1,000-yard seasons, had his best NFL season with the Ravens in 2017 with 973 yards.

After not playing in the 2019 season, Collins returned to the Seahawks in 2020 and played three games that season and then 11 more in 2021 with Seattle. He was Seattle’s second-leading rusher that year with 411 yards and two touchdowns, which included a 101-yard effort in a Sunday night game at Pittsburgh.

In a statement released Monday night, Seahawks general manager and executive Vice President John Schneider said: “Alex’s infectious smile and classic river dance skills will forever be missed. Alex would light up a room and was beloved by our entire building. He enjoyed life and attacked it on the football field. He was one of the most productive runners in SEC history. Our sincere condolences to his immediate family, the Gatewood family, and his agent Kelli Masters. You will be forever be missed, Alex. On behalf of Jody Allen, Pete Carroll, Chuck Arnold, Chad Morton and the entire Seahawks community, rest in peace brother.”

Advertising

Collins had been waived by the Ravens in March, 2019, after he was arrested following an early-morning car crash in Owings Mills, Md. He eventually plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of possession of a handgun and marijuana and received probation — with the charges being expunged after three years — and a fine of $200, according to media reports at the time.

Collins, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was the active career leader in SEC rushing yards when he left Arkansas after the 2015 season with 3,703 yards.

Collins was the 171st overall selection in the 2016 draft.

He immediately became a fan favorite with his tales of taking up Irish dancing as a way to stay in shape in preparation for the draft.

“My little sister, she does Irish dance,” Collins explained on draft day. “She kind of challenged me to get into it. I thought ‘why not? I have some time on my hands and I can give it a go.’ She got me in to it and I tried it out and I ended up really liking it.”

Collins explained he took on the alias of Mitchell Findley as a an homage to his new dancing hobby.

“It originated from Michael Flatley, professional Irish dancer,” Collins said. “When I got in to it, I wanted to watch the best and learn from him. I watched “Lord of the Dance” on YouTube a few times, and kind of got it from there.”

Advertising

Collins later incorporated the dancing into his touchdown celebrations, continuing to use it throughout his career to stay in shape.

“I’m always on my toes and my lower body, my calf muscles and what not,” he said in 2016. “It’s a lot of fun working with them and learning something new, especially since I didn’t think I could do it.”

Collins was not re-signed by the Seahawks after becoming a free agent following the

His 2021 season ended when he was placed on Injured Reserve with an abdomen injury on Jan. 4, 2022, before Seattle’s final game of the season..

He had not been on an NFL roster since 2021 but played this spring with the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League, rushing for 98 yards on 33 carries before being placed on Injured Reserve in May.

This story will be updated.