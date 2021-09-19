Former Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin raised the 12th man flag before Sunday’s game as part of the team’s Seahawks Legends day when Seattle honors its alumni.

Baldwin, who retired before the 2019 season, said in an interview on the Seahawks’ pregame radio show that he never thought about someday raising the flag when he was player.

“When you are playing, you don’t think about all those things,” he said. “You are so focused on the here and now.”

Asked how he thought he might feel raising the flag, Baldwin said he wanted to have no preconceptions on his possible emotions.

“I just want to soak up this moment and be present and just feel everything that this opportunity presents,” he said. “… Not everybody gets this opportunity to come back to an organization they spent their entire career with and share these moments with fans.”

Baldwin, who played with the Seahawks from 2011-18, is third in team history in receptions with 493 and yards with 6,563.

Baldwin lives in the area and said he is working with Intellectual Ventures in Bellevue.