Kitna, a Tacoma native, will be the football coach at Phoenix Brophy Prep.

Former Seahawks quarterback Jon Kitna, a Tacoma native, will be the football coach at Phoenix Brophy Prep, the Arizona school announced Thursday.

After a 14-year NFL career, Kitna coached high school football in Washington and Texas. He led Lincoln High in Tacoma to 2013 and ‘14 district titles, compiling a 25-7 record during his time there. Kitna spent the last three years at Waxahachie High School, a one-school town in Texas, where he went 20-13, turning around a struggling program.

“When you’re watching Friday Night Lights, that was it,” Kitna told The Arizona Republic.

Kitna played for the Seahawks from 1997 to 2000.

“I have good friends who live in Arizona,” said Kitna, who resigned last week from Waxahachie. “I was going to be on the move. One of my friends told me Brophy was open. … It was really in the process the last two weeks.

“It came down to feeling like for them and for me that we share a common mission and vision.”

Basketball

• At Alaska Anchorage, the Seawolves held the Seattle Pacific women to a season-low offensive output on Thursday night in a 73-47 win. No one scored in double figures for the Falcons (18-6, 12-5 GNAC). Junior forward Riley Evans came off the bench to score eight points.

Soccer

• Allie Long and Megan Rapinoe are Seattle Reign FC’s two allocated players this season. A total of 34 players — 23 Americans and 11 Canadians — will be participating as Federation Players in the upcoming NWSL season. This is Long’s first season with Seattle. She has 33 caps for the U.S. Women’s National Team. Rapinoe will be returning for her sixth season with Seattle.

Golf

• Zack Shriver of Marysville eagled the par-5 17th hole Thursday, which proved to be decisive in his third victory on the Minor League Golf Tour, in the Martin Downs Osprey Open in Palm City, Fla. Shriver beat Justin Hicks of Wellington, Fla. with a 67 to Hicks’ 70. Shriver won $570.