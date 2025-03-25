Quarterback Russell Wilson is on to his third team since the Seahawks traded him three years ago this month.

He’ll now call home the site of his greatest moment as a Seahawk — MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., where he led them to a Super Bowl win over Denver on Feb. 2, 2014.i

That became official Tuesday afternoon as multiple reports stated Wilson has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Giants worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed.

Wilson confirmed the agreement with a post on the social media platform X Tuesday night stating: “Been here before… can’t wait to do it again. #MetLife“

The agreement comes 13 days after Wilson became an unrestricted free agent on March 12 when his contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers lapsed.

Along the way, Wilson had discussions with the Steelers and Cleveland Browns — who need a quarterback with Deshaun Watson’s availability for 2025 uncertain as he recovers from an Achilles injury — before reaching a deal with the Giants.

The Steelers are in negotiations with Aaron Rodgers, including an in-person visit last Friday, and it is assumed he will soon sign a deal and become their new quarterback to pair with recently acquired receiver DK Metcalf.

That helped lead Wilson to New York where he joins a crowded Giants quarterback room.

The Giants reached agreement with Jameis Winston last Friday on a two-year deal worth up to $8 million last week, and have three-year vet Tommy DeVito on the roster.

The Giants have the third pick in the 2025 draft and despite having three veterans on the roster are said to be considering a quarterback, likely Shedeur Sanders of Colorado if he isn’t taken with the top two picks (held by Tennessee and Cleveland).

Wilson’s signing allows the Giants to not rush a rookie quarterback into starting duty and as a veteran starter if a QB isn’t added in the draft.

The Steelers, meanwhile, may be left with Rodgers or bust at quarterback to go with Metcalf, whom Pittsburgh acquired in a blockbuster deal with Seattle on March 9. When the Metcalf trade was made, some speculated he hoped to go there and play again with Wilson, as he had the first three years of his career. But Tuesday assured that won’t happen this year.

Wilson is hoping to show he still can be a viable NFL starting quarterback after a 2024 season that yielded mixed results.

Wilson started 11 games for the Steelers last season, missing the first six because of a calf injury suffered early in training camp.

Once healthy, Wilson took over for Justin Fields, and had a 4-2 record. Fields has since signed with the New York Jets.

The Steelers won Wilson’s first four starts and six of his first seven to improve to 10-3 on Dec. 8. The Steelers lost their final four games, three by 14 points or more against the Ravens, Eagles and Chiefs, results that all seemed to show they were not at a level to compete with the elite teams in the NFL.

Wilson started a 28-14 loss to Baltimore in the wild-card round, a game the Ravens led 21-0 at halftime.

Wilson finished the season with 16 touchdown passes against just five interceptions and had a 95.6 passer rating that is not far off his career average of 99.8.

But the mobility that made him stand apart during his Seahawks days has continued to decrease — statistically, at least.

Wilson rushed for just 155 yards on 43 attempts in 2024, an average of 3.6 yards per carry that tied his career worst and was far off his Seahawks average of 5.5.

The only other season he had as low of a yards-per-carry average as he did last season was in 2016, when he averaged 3.6 during a year in which he dealt with three significant injuries, including a sprained ankle suffered in the first game against Miami.

Wilson remains the winningest quarterback in Seahawks history with a record of 104-53-1 in 10 seasons, as well as 9-7 in the playoffs, leading the Seahawks to two Super Bowls, and their only win following the 2013 season.

After Wilson indicated he wanted to be traded and that he would not agree to a new contract with the Seahawks, he was traded to Denver in March of 2022 for a package that included first-round picks in 2022 (used on left tackle Charles Cross) and 2023 (used on cornerback Devon Witherspoon).

Wilson went just 11-19 in two seasons in Denver, which released him following the 2023 season after Sean Payton had taken over as head coach. He landed in Pittsburgh.

Wilson, who turns 37 on Nov. 29, said often during his Seahawks days he hoped to play into his 40s.

“Seven years has gone by so fast,” Wilson said in June, 2019, shortly after signing his final contract with the Seahawks. “You think about just turning 30 years and what I have for the rest of my career — for the next 10-15 years — I’m just fired up about it. You think about some of the best quarterbacks of all time, guys like Drew (Brees), guys like Tom (Brady), who (are playing into their 40s). I really look up to those guys. There’s so much more to do.”

Now he’s starting over yet again.