Geno Smith, who was traded by the Seahawks to the Raiders on March 7 after contract negotiations with the quarterback broke down, finally has his long-awaited new deal.

As first reported by the NFL Network, ESPN and other national outlets, Smith and the Raiders agreed on a two-year extension Thursday that adds to the 2025 season, keeping him under contract through 2027.

The two new years are worth up to $85.5 million, with $66 million guaranteed, with the entire three years of the contract worth up to $116.5 million, according to The Athletic.

Smith was already due to make $31 million in 2025 in the final season of a three-year contract he signed with the Seahawks in 2023.

The base value of the two new years was said to be $75 million with incentives making it worth up to $85.5 million. As reported by The Athletic, the per-year average of Smith’s deal is $38.83 million. The per-year average of the base of the two new years is $37.5 million.

Both numbers, on the surface, are in line with what a source said the Seahawks offered Smith — a two-year extension that was said to be in the average of up to $40-45 million per year.

How much of that offer was incentives was not clear. Given the nature of the first contract the Seahawks signed Smith to in 2023 there could have been significant incentives. That contract had a base value of $75 million, with $27.3 million in guaranteed money. That contract included bonus escalators that could have made it worth up to $105 million.

Smith did not achieve any escalators in 2023 but achieved $6 million in bonus escalators in 2024. Those escalators transferred to the Raiders when he was traded. Smith earned $50 million combined from the Seahawks in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

An NFL Network report stated the Seahawks’ offer was more in the $35 million average per year range. Whether that report included possible incentives was not clear.

Smith was thought to have asked the Seahawks for a contract that would have been worth more than $40 million in the base value of his contract.

If he were to hit all incentives in the deal with the Raiders, the average of the two new years would top that mark, at $42.5 million.

According to Seahawks general manager John Schneider, the team never got a counteroffer from Smith after giving him the first offer following the NFL combine, which ended March 3.

When the Seahawks felt that the lack of a counteroffer might indicate it would be difficult to get an extension done quickly, they decided to “pivot” — as Schneider put it — dealing Smith to the Raiders and going after Sam Darnold.

The Seahawks signed Darnold — who became a free agent when the Vikings did not use the franchise tag on him — to a three-year deal worth up to $100.5 million with $37.5 million fully guaranteed.

At first glance, the Seahawks appear to have saved significant money in guarantees in going from Smith to Darnold, as well as a slight savings in overall money, while gaining a third-round pick in the 2025 draft, and getting younger — Smith turns 35 in October while Darnold turns 28 in June.

Via Spotrac.com, Smith’s average per year of $37.5 million ranks tied with Derek Carr of New Orleans for 16th. Darnold is 17th at $33.5 million.

The fine print of Darnold’s deal showed the Seahawks could get out of it after one year and paying him $37.5 million if they choose.

A more accurate comparison of the two contracts will come once the full details of Smith’s deal are available.

Because the Raiders and Smith did not have an agreement, the team has yet to hold a news conference introducing Smith, and he has yet to publicly comment on his trade.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said at the NFL annual meeting earlier this week that the team was working on a deal with Smith and that he was optimistic it would happen soon.

“We’re working on it,” Carroll said. “Yeah, we’re working on it. [Smith’s] excited to get going, get started. He’ll be here when we get rolling. But we are working on it.”

That work is done, as is a journey for Smith that began last offseason to get a new deal.

Smith acknowledged he approached the Seahawks last offseason about an extension.

The Seahawks told Smith they would not redo his deal last offseason, holding to a precedent of not extending contracts that have more than a year remaining. Their initial plan had been to extend Smith at some point in the spring/summer of 2025 following the draft, a typical timeline for extensions. The Seahawks moved up the process, apparently in part because it was what Smith wanted, but also to allow them to move on to another QB if they felt a deal would not get done.

Smith’s request for a new contract last summer came after he saw the likes of Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa sign big new deals during the offseason paying them an average of $55 million and $53.1 million, respectively.

Smith acknowledged in August he was aware of those contracts.

“It’s hard not to see it,” Smith said. “We all see it. I’m really happy for those guys. Whatever they get, they deserve. You pay attention to it, but you try to stay focused on what you have to stay focused on, which is my job here with the Seahawks.”

Smith made that comment shortly after he missed four days of training camp while dealing with a knee injury.

Some around the team wondered if Smith was happy that his absence made a point to the team about what the offense might look without him.

That sentiment set the stage for the negotiations with the Seahawks that went nowhere, and the contract Smith now has with the Raiders.

