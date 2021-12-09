The trial of former Seahawk offensive lineman Chad Wheeler, who faces three charges relating to a domestic violence case in January, has a new start date of Feb. 17, 2022.

That follows an omnibus hearing — or, a procedural pretrial hearing — that is set for Jan. 20.

The trial had previous start dates in June, August and October.

But Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for the King County prosecutor’s office, said via email that the trial has been delayed due to continuances requested by the defense “to get expert evaluations done prior to a trial.”

The trial is still set to be at the Norm Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

Wheeler, who was a backup offensive tackle for the Seahawks in 2019 and 2020, was arrested Jan. 23 in Kent on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend and later released from jail on $400,000 bond.

He faces charges of first-degree assault domestic violence, a Class A felony, unlawful imprisonment domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Wheeler pleaded not guilty to the charges in February.

Wheeler was on Seattle’s roster for part of the 2019 season and all of 2020, playing in five games as a reserve in 2020.

He has not been signed by any NFL team since being waived by the Seahawks on Jan. 27.