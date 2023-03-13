Linebacker loomed as one of Seattle’s most uncertain positions entering free agency.

And that uncertainty only grew Monday as multiple reports stated the Washington Commanders have agreed to sign Cody Barton to a one-year contract.

Barton’s agent confirmed the news on Twitter.

Congratulations to ⁦@gsefootball⁩ client Cody Barton on agreeing to terms with ⁦@Commanders⁩ pic.twitter.com/ahynw9L7C3 — David Canter (@davidcanter) March 13, 2023

Barton was the starter at weakside linebacker for the first 16 games of last season before taking over at middle linebacker for the final regular-season game and the playoff loss to the 49ers in place of injured Jordyn Brooks.

Brooks suffered an ACL injury, which typically take 9-10 months from which to recover, putting his availability for the beginning of the season in question.

That has helped lead to speculation the Seahawks could seek to reunite with Bobby Wagner.

It had also led to some thought Seattle might want to bring back Barton, a third-round pick out of Utah in 2019.

Instead, Barton will move on, and the Seahawks may pursue other veteran linebackers and could also try to address the position with one or some of their 10 picks in the upcoming draft.

Coach Pete Carroll noted at the NFL combine of the team adding some linebackers that “there’s some opportunities, and some options, so we’re wide open.”

Barton made 133 tackles last season, second to Brooks’ 161, and had 194 in his Seattle career.

Barton was the first Seattle player reported to have agreed to sign elsewhere on Monday, the opening day of the NFL’s free agent negotiating period.