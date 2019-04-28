Sebastian Janikowski, who spent the 2018 season as the Seahawks kicker, is retiring at the age of 41, according to a report Sunday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Janikowski turned 41 in March and has dealt with injuries the past two seasons. He told Schefter he felt it was time to retire and turn into a cabdriver and stay at home with his three daughters.

Janikowski made 22 of 27 field goals in the regular season in his only year with the Seahawks and hit 2 of 3 against Dallas in a wild card playoff loss. He suffered a hamstring injury in the game against Dallas, which caused the Seahawks to have to use punter Michael Dickson as their kicker late in the game. He was also hurt in a game against Kansas City two weeks prior.

Janikowski signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks and became a free agent after the season. The Seahawks signed Jason Myers in March to take over the kicking duties this year. It was Myers whom Janikowski beat out for the kicking job last fall, as he signed with the Seahawks after they had signed Myers the previous January.

Janikowski was a first-round pick of the Raiders in 2000, taken at No. 17 overall, and was Oakland’s starting kicker through the 2016 season before sitting out in 2017 with a back injury. The Raiders decided not to retain Janikowski after the 2017 season.

Janikowski is tied for ninth all-time in made field goals with 436 and is the all-time leader in kicks made of 50 yards or longer with 58.

He made 3 of 5 from 50 or beyond last year with the Seahawks, including a 52-yarder as time expired to give the Seahawks a win in a September game at Arizona. He hit a 31-yarder as time expired to give the Seahawks a win at Carolina and a 33-yarder as time ran out to win the regular-season finale at home against the Cardinals.