After falling short for two years, Steve Hutchinson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Hutchinson, who helped power the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl after the 2005 season, is the fifth player drafted by the Seahawks to make the Hall of Fame.

Edgerrin James, Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce and Troy Polamalu were also elected in Hutchinson’s Hall of Fame class.

James also played briefly for the Seahawks in 2009, the final year of his career, with 125 yards on 46 carries in seven games. The addition of Hutchinson and James makes 12 players who were Seahawks at some point in their career in the Hall.

Hutchinson played five seasons with the Seahawks, but spent more of his career in Minnesota — six years — controversially leaving Seattle via free agency after the 2005 season, a year when he teamed with Jones to form a left side of the line that helped lead Shaun Alexander to a franchise-record 1,880 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. He also played a final season in 2012 with Tennessee before retiring.

Hutchinson was a first-round pick out of Michigan in 2001 taken with the 17th overall selection. Other players drafted by Seattle now in the Hall are Walter Jones, Cortez Kennedy, Kenny Easley and Steve Mawae.

