Duane Brown, the Seahawks’ starting left tackle for the past four-and-a-half seasons and currently a free agent, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday for allegedly possessing a concealed weapon.

The news was first reported by TMZ on Saturday and since confirmed by other outlets, including ESPN.

ESPN reported Sunday that Brown posted $10,000 bond and was released from custody at 11:32 p.m. Saturday and is due back at Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 3 for a hearing. The charge is a misdemeanor, according to court records as reported by ESPN.

According to reports, the gun was not loaded but was discovered when Brown tried to go through security Saturday afternoon. TMZ released video of Brown being escorted away in handcuffs by airport police.

Brown, who turns 37 on Aug, 31, was acquired by the Seahawks in a trade with Houston in October 2017.

He started the final nine games of that season and was a full-time starter the next four years other than missing four games because of injury in 2019.

He has made five Pro Bowls, including in 2017 and 2021 as a Seahawk (added as an injury replacement last year for Trent Williams of the 49ers). He also was named a second team All-Pro in 2018 in his first full season in Seattle.

Brown wanted a new contract from the Seahawks before last season as he entered the final year of an extension he received in 2018. But the team did not want to commit to Brown beyond the 2021 season, and he reported to camp after the Seahawks agreed to an adjustment to his deal that did not result in any new money but did add a void year in 2022 that gave him $2 million in protection should he suffer a career-ending injury.

Brown was considered one of the top free agents heading into the signing period last March. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said several times the team had not ruled out re-signing Brown.

But the team drafted his replacement in the first round in April, taking Charles Cross of Mississippi State with the ninth overall pick.

Cross worked as the first-team left tackle throughout the offseason program and expected to be the starter when the season begins

Brown played from 2008 until he was traded to Seattle with the Houston Texans.