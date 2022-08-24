RENTON — Shaquem Griffin, whose drafting by the Seahawks in 2018 to be reunited with his twin brother Shaquill provided one of the more heartwarming moments in recent team history, has announced his retirement.

Shaquem Griffin, who became the first player with only one hand to be drafted into the NFL, made the announcement in a story published Wednesday morning on The Players’ Tribune website.

Griffin, who turned 27 on July 20, said he now planned to devote his life to what he called his Plan A of pursuing philanthropic activities.

“Football was always Plan B,” Griffin wrote. “My dad used to tell me and my brother that. As kids we had dreamed of playing together in the NFL, but whenever we talked about it, our dad would remind us that if we made it to the league — especially if we got to play together — that would be an added blessing. A bonus. Plan A was to go to college, get an education and do something that would make a positive impact in the world.”

Griffin said he hopes to continue to share his story of perseverance and also to work with The NFL Legends Community, the league’s official program for helping former players stay connected with the sport and teams.

Advertising

Griffin was drafted in the fifth round by Seattle in 2018 at No. 141 overall, a year after Shaquill was taken in the third round, each having played at the University of Central Florida.

Shaquem Griffin started the first game he ever played for the Seahawks in 2018 at Denver when K.J. Wright was injured, making three tackles.

He spent the rest of his Seattle career as a reserve and special teamer, making 25 tackles in 46 games.

Griffin was cut before the 2020 season but then returned to the team via the practice squad, and later was re-signed to the active roster, playing in 14 games that season.

He helped preserve an early-season win over Dallas that year with a pass defense and a quarterback hit.

He also famously teamed with his brother for a sack on Aaron Rodgers in a playoff game following the 2019 season (Shaquem got the statistical credit for the tackle on the play).

Advertising

Seattle did not re-sign Shaquem Griffin following the 2020 season and he later signed in 2021 with Miami but did not make the active roster and did not play in any games.

Shaquem Griffin wrote in The Players’ Tribune that he decided he no longer wanted to play if he could not be with his brother, who is entering the second season of a three-year, $40 million deal he signed with Jacksonville in the spring of 2021.

“The Dolphins cut me before the 2021 season,” he wrote. “I worked out for the Cardinals, the Titans and the Jets, and then I got calls from Buffalo, Dallas and Atlanta. But after that Jets workout, I realized something. All this traveling around, working out for teams, trying to catch on somewhere, trying to hang on — it wasn’t what I wanted. Football had already given me so much, and the only thing I still really wanted from the game was to play with my brother again.

“So I told my agent, Buddy Baker, thank you for grinding and bringing me these opportunities. But unless it’s Jacksonville, I’m good.”

Griffin also thanked the Seahawks, including for letting Shaquill Griffin skip a practice to stay with him in 2020 after he had been cut, saying he’d like to thank “Coach (Pete) Carroll and the entire staff for being great coaches and even better men (and for not fining Shaquill when he skipped practice to stay with me at the lake house — that speaks volumes)” as well as “Bobby (Wagner), K.J. and all the teammates who have believed in me and mentored me. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for you all. And more than anybody, my brother, Shaquill.”