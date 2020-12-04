At least when it comes to the NFL, anyway, Hausch Money is no more,

Stephen Hauschka, whose penchant for making clutch field goals during the Seahawks’ Super Bowl seasons of 2013 and 2014 earned him the nickname “Hausch Money” from coach Pete Carroll, announced Friday he is retiring.

Hauschka made the announcement via Instagram, stating in part: “I started kicking a soccer ball at 3, switched to footballs at 19 and now at 35 I’m making the decision to hang up the cleats. It’s been an amazing journey playing professional football the last 12+ years and when I reflect I feel grateful for all of it, the highs and the lows. It’s shaped me and my family and made us stronger and more resilient, more loving and understanding.”

Thus ends an NFL career that spanned from 2008-2020 and saw Hauschka kick with five different teams, most recently Jacksonville, for whom he appeared in one game this season, missing both of his field goal attempts.

But as indicated by the picture Hauschka used in his retirement announcement — one of him kicking with the Seahawks — it was in Seattle where he had his finest moments, serving as the team’s kicker from 2011-16.

Hauschka was signed shortly before the 2011 season when Seattle was searching for a replacement for departed free agent Olindo Mare.

Hauschka had already been with five other teams, including having made just 10-15 field goals with the Ravens in 2008 and 2009.

But everything clicked for him in Seattle as he hit 175 of 197 field goal attempts with the Seahawks, 88.8%, the most field goals in Seattle history. His 759 points are second only to Norm Johnson’s 810.

Hauschka was particularly effective during the Super Bowl-title winning year of 2013 when he made 33 of 35 field goals and all 44 point after attempts, including overtime game winning field goals against Houston and Tampa Bay, the season during which he earned the “Hausch Money” moniker.

He also made all eight of his field goal attempts during the playoffs that year — including three of three from 49, 38 and 26 yards in rainy, windy conditions in a 23-15 divisional playoff win against New Orleans — and all nine PATs.

“He’s had just an incredible season and he’s been so consistent,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said a few days after the Saints game. “Under those conditions? Look what happened on their side of the ball (New Orleans’ Shayne Graham missed both of his attempts). It was a great performance.”

Along with his clutch kicking in those seasons, Hauschka also won over teammates and fans with an unassuming personality.

Hauschka, in fact, didn’t bother to let anyone know until 2016 that everyone had been spelling his first name wrong to that point — it was Stephen instead of Steven. The mistake was first made during his college years at North Carolina State (where he was a teammate of Russell Wilson’s), with Hauschka saying after a while “it just didn’t matter.” He then joked that he didn’t really care which version people used saying Steven “is my stage name.”

Hauschka signed a three-year, $8.5 million deal after 2013 Super Bowl-title winning season to stay as Seattle’s kicker, and made 60 of 68 field goals the next two years.

But he struggled some in the final year of his contract, 2016, missing six extra points (29-35) in what was the second year PATs were moved back to become essentially 35-yard kicks, and also missed a 28-yard field goal in the final seconds of a 6-6 tie at Arizona.

With Hauschka again a free agent, the Seahawks decided to go another direction and signed Blair Walsh to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million for the 2017 season while Hauschka eventually signed a three-year deal with Buffalo worth up to $8.85 million.

That started a merry-go-round of kickers for Seattle the next three years until Jason Myers finally began to solidify things in 2019 (Myers recently surpassed Hauschka for the second-longest streak of consecutive made field goals, currently at 26, behind the 30 of Mare. Hauschka made 22 straight in 2013).

Hauschka spent three seasons with the Bills but was released in August when Buffalo chose to keep rookie Tyler Bass, whom it had drafted in the sixth round (Hauschka had gone 22-28 on field goals in each of the 2018 and 2019 seasons).

But true to his nickname, among the legacies Hauschka takes with him into retirement is having made 19-20 field goals in the playoffs for Seattle, finishing with 84 points in the postseason, the most in Seahawks history.