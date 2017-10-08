Former Seahawk John Moffitt for some reason took to Facebook Sunday to say that women don't know football, among other things.

Given that John Moffitt has been out of the NFL for four years now, his words Sunday demeaning of women and their knowledge of football don’t figure to resonate the way those of Carolina QB Cam Newton did earlier this week.

But Moffitt, who was a third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2011 and played 17 games with the team before being traded to Denver during training camp in 2013, decided to weigh in anyway with a lengthy screed on Facebook early Sunday in which he said, among other things, that “women don’t know football.”

Here’s all of what Moffitt said: “Women don’t know football- most guys barely do. Stop coming into male spaces and demanding respect.. guys care about the substance of things not the appearence. Just because networks like a sexy sideline reporter for you to look at doesn’t mean cam is sexist for questioning the authenticity of her game knowledge- he was laughing because she was fed that question like most of her kind are. If women are so knowledgeable with a game they can’t play let them do play by play or color commentary.. but no, and women don’t even see that it’s not cam but the network that’s sexist, or just can’t lie about the truth. Women don’t really know the game- they are incapable. Yet in this society where a women can do anything a man can do and men can do nothing this is a rock and a hard place. Personally, I thought it was funny too!”

Moffitt has been out of football since retiring in November of 2013, a few months before the team he was with — Denver — played the team he had been with — Seattle — in the Super Bowl (and in 2014 he was arrested on battery and drug possession charges).

He later gave an interview to the New York Times questioning why people were calling him crazy for retiring.

His comments Sunday won’t do much to persuade anyone they were wrong about him.