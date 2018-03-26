Lane was released by the team earlier this month and has yet to sign with another NFL squad.

Former Seahawk Jeremy Lane has plead guilty to an amended charge of reckless driving in connection with a January DUI arrest, according to King County court records.

He will be sentenced on May 4.

Lane had been formally charged with DUI two weeks ago.

Lane was arrested on Jan. 16 afterbeing initially stopped for going 80 miles an hour on eastbound I-90 with a police report stating that the arresting officer “immediately smelled an odor of marijuana” when Lane rolled down his window.

The report stated he then then exhibited signs of impairment on each of the three field sobriety tests he was given.

Lane later admitted to having smoke marijuana three hours earlier. He was also found to have a blood alcohol content of .039.

The report states that it was the “suspected and admitted marijuana usage in conjunction with alcohol consumption’’ that led to Lane’s arrest.

The report states that Lane expressed concern over being arrested because he didn’t want people thinking he was drunk, quoting Lane as saying “this time I was more high than anything.’’

Lane started six games in 2017 during a season in which he was traded for a day to the Houston Texans before being returned to Seattle when he failed his physical. Along the way he also lost his starting job as the team’s right cornerback to rookie Shaquill Griffin, and then as nickelback to Justin Coleman.

Lane had two years remaining on a four-year, $23 million contact he signed before the 2016 season but the Seahawks released him on March 9, saving $11 million against the cap over the next two years.

Lane has yet to sign with a new team.