Former Seahawk cornerback Jeremy Lane, now a free agent, has been charged with DUI In connection to an arrest in January.

Jeremy Lane, a cornerback for the Seahawks from 2012-17 before being released last week, has been formally charged with driving while under the influence in connection to an arrest in January.

Court records show Lane has an arraignment set for March 26 in King County District Court.

Lane was arrested on Jan. 16. He was initially stopped for going 80 miles an hour on eastbound I-90 with a police report stating that the arresting officer “immediately smelled an odor of marijuana” when Lane rolled down his window.

The report states he then exhibited signs of impairment on each of the three field sobriety tests he was given.

Lane later admitted to having smoke marijuana three hours earlier. He was also found to have a blood alcohol content of .039.

The report states that it was the “suspected and admitted marijuana usage in conjunction with alcohol consumption’’ that led to Lane’s arrest.

The report states that Lane expressed concern over being arrested because he didn’t want people thinking he was drunk, quoting Lane as saying “this time I was more high than anything.’’

Lane started six games in 2017 during a season in which he was traded for a day to the Houston Texans before being returned to Seattle when he failed his physical. Along the way he also lost his starting job as the team’s right cornerback to rookie Shaquill Griffin, and then as nickelback to Justin Coleman.

Lane had two years remaining on a four-year, $23 million contact he signed before the 2016 season but the Seahawks released him last week, saving $11 million against the cap over the next two years.

Lane has yet to sign with a new team.