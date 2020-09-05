Just as the Seahawks set their initial 53-man roster came word of one player who may not be on it — Jadeveon Clowney.

The Clowney watch appeared to have finally ended as Dianna Russini of ESPN reported Saturday afternoon that he is “expected” to sign with the Tennessee Titans.

However, within minutes that report was disputed by another from Josina Anderson, who reported at 4:19 p.m. that Clowney “just told me he has still not made a decision.”

So, maybe hold off yet on the Clowney/Seahawks remembrances. Still, all reports throughout the day have made it appear a longshot he would return to Seattle, with the Saints and Titans listed as the favorites and the Seahawks regarded as still “monitoring” but likely not having a real great chance.