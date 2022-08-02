RENTON — Former Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler, who faces three charges relating to a domestic-violence arrest in January 2021, violated court-ordered electronic home monitoring terms and appeared at an emergency hearing in King County Court in Kent on Tuesday, according to a King County spokesperson.

The EMH device was removed the night of July 31, according to a statement from the county.

While the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office asked that his bail be raised from $400,000 to $800,000 and that he should be kept in custody, a judge did not raise bail, and over the objections of the prosecuting attorney’s office kept Wheeler on electric home monitoring with bimonthly urinalyses.

It was also ordered that Wheeler’s medication intake be monitored by professionals and the victim notified if there is an electronic home monitoring violation.

According to court documents, on Sunday, July 31, Wheeler began experiencing a mental health crisis, took off all of his clothes, removed his EHM ankle bracelet, and began wandering the streets. A friend was able to locate Wheeler and call for help.

According to documents, firefighters responded to the scene and were able to secure the defendant and transport him to EvergreenHealth in Kirkland for a mental health evaluation. He was evaluated and released from the hospital around 4 a.m. on Monday.

Advertising

Wheeler, a backup offensive tackle for the Seahawks in 2019 and 2020, was arrested Jan. 23, 2021 in Kent on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend and later released from jail on $400,000 bond.

Wheeler faces charges of first-degree assault domestic violence, a Class A felony, unlawful imprisonment domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Wheeler pleaded not guilty to the charges in February 2021.

His trial date is scheduled for Sept. 26, and he has a pretrial hearing set for Aug. 18.

Wheeler was waived by the Seahawks on Jan. 27, 2021 and has not been on an NFL roster since.