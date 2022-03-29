PALM BEACH, Fla. — At almost the same time that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of the team’s center position that “I think it’s as loaded as it can get.” it was revealed that the primary starter the last two years, Ethan Pocic, is moving on, reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.

That Pocic wouldn’t return seemed a formality when the Seahawks earlier this month signed Austin Blythe to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with $2.5 million guaranteed, more than the $3 million Pocic made last season.

Blythe, 29, started all 16 games at center for the Rams in 2020 and two playoff games, including a wild card round win at Seattle, after starting at guard in 2018 and 2019. He played only 12 snaps last year with the Chiefs after suffering a hernia injury that required surgery before the season.

Seattle also re-signed Kyle Fuller, who began last season as the starter while Pocic dealt with injuries before Pocic took back the job at midseason, and returns Dakoda Shepley, whom the Seahawks claimed off waivers from the 49ers before the 2021 season with an eye on the future.

But Carroll hinted strongly that the center job is Blythe’s to lose.

Blythe’s three seasons with the Rams came when current Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldon and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson were assistants there and Carroll said it was that connection that helped lead to Blythe singing with Seattle.

“Austin Blythe is a really good football player in our program and the background that Andy has had with him and Shane has had with him and the reasons that they championed getting him back is his smarts and his control and his command,” Carroll said. “… The most valuable thing he brings and will give him a chance to compete for the starting job is his command and his ability to help a new quarterback, possibly. (To help) still young guards possibly with (Damien) Lewis playing (right guard), and Phil Haynes battling with Gabe (Jackson at left guard), will be good competition. He should be the kind of guy that helps guys play better.”

Pocic, a second-round pick out of LSU in 2017, started 40 games for the Seahawks in five seasons at guard, tackle and center. He started 24 the past two seasons at center in finally solidifying a hold on a starting job.

While generally maligned by fans, Pocic ranked as the 15th best center out of 39 in the NFL last year via Pro Football Focus with a grade of 67.3. That, though, was heavily buffeted by a 76.0 run block grade, 12th best, compared to 43.8 pass blocking, 34th.

Carroll also noted that while Pocic is listed at 6-6, 320, Blythe is 6-3, 298 and was a three-time state champion wrestler at Williamsburg (Iowa) High School, holding a state record with 143 career pins.

“He’s a little different style athlete than some of the guys we’ve played with,” Carroll said of Pocic and Fuller, who is 6-5. “(The Seahawks have had) pretty tall guys the last couple of years and it’s been a challenge for 6-5 guys to play that spot. There are not very many 6-5 centers that play and (Blythe) is a different makeup. His wrestling background, he’s got an historic wrestling background for him that shows up. He’s got a knack about him, how he moves and all that.”

But Carroll, in noting how “loaded” he felt the Seahawks were at center said that Fuller “did a nice job last year when he played” and that “we are looking forward to Shep, seeing what he can do. He hasn’t really had a good opportunity yet. He’s going to get one. It’s going to be a very competitive opportunity there. Really want to see those guys all play and battle and show us what they’ve got.”

Pocic’s departure means Seattle has just one player of the 11 it drafted in 2017 still on its roster — running back Chris Carson.

Pocic becomes the fourth of Seattle’s 15 unrestricted free agents to sign elsewhere, the others being cornerback D.J. Reed (Jets), tight end Gerald Everett (Chargers) and offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (Titans).

With the Browns, Pocic will compete with former UW star Nick Harris for the center spot after Cleveland cut veteran JC Tretter in a salary-cap-cutting move.

As for the Seahawks, while Carroll feels good about the interior of their offensive line, the tackle spots remain in question with both left tackle Duane Brown and right tackle Brandon Shell unsigned.

Asked Tuesday if both were still in play to be re-signed by the Seahawks, Carroll said a simple “yes.”