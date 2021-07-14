Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of burglary domestic violence, booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle at 6:08 a.m. and denied bail, according to King County court records.

The notice stated the incident is being investigated as a felony.

Sherman, 33, is a free agent. He was with the San Francisco 49ers the past three years after playing with Seattle from 2011-17. He was a star on the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom defense that reached two Super Bowls and won one.

The case is sealed, but the notice in King County Superior Court noted that an “extreme risk protection order” had been mandated.

No other details of the incident were immediately available.

The NFL Players Association, of which Sherman is a vice president, released a statement Wednesday morning confirming the news of his arrest.

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved,’’ the statement read. “We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.’’

Sherman’s bio on the NFLPA page states: “Sherman has been a player representative since 2014 and was re-elected in 2018 with his current team, the San Francisco 49ers. He was voted onto the NFLPA’s Executive Committee in 2016 and was re-elected in 2018 and 2020 to continue his vocal, passionate leadership.’’

Sherman has served as his own agent since negotiating a contract with the 49ers in 2018 following his release by the Seahawks that March.

Sherman has said in several interviews that he would consider re-signing with the Seahawks.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said following the draft in May that the team would be open to re-signing Sherman but at the time had no plans to add cornerbacks — the Seahawks have 11 players listed as cornerbacks on the roster.

“That’s not one of our thoughts right now that we’re going out and go get another guy at the spot,’’ Carroll said on May 1.

This story will be updated.