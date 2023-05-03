Another day, another former Seahawks defensive lineman finding a new home.

A day after Poona Ford signed with the Buffalo Bills, it was revealed that Al Woods will sign with the New York Jets.

Woods’ agency, SportsTrust Advisors, confirmed the signing via Twitter.

The 6-4, 330-pound Woods started 30 games the past two seasons for Seattle at defensive/nose tackle in what was his third stint with the Seahawks and was named as a defensive co-captain in a vote by teammates before the 2022 season.

But he was released in late March in a move that saved $3.67 million against the salary cap, one of a handful of transactions Seattle made in re-shaping its defensive line.

Seattle had earlier released veteran defensive linemen Quinton Jefferson and Shelby Harris.

Jefferson signed with the Jets, meaning he will now be reunited there with Woods.

Both Woods and Jefferson will now be playing for New York head coach Robert Saleh, who was a defensive quality control coach with the Seahawks from 2011-13. Woods and Saleh briefly crossed paths in Seattle as Woods played two games for the Seahawks in 2011 in what his second year in the league was.

After playing for the Steelers, Titans and Colts from the end of the 2011 season through 2018, Woods returned to Seattle in 2019 to start 14 games. After signing with Jacksonville and taking the 2020 season off due to COVID-19, Woods returned to Seattle.

He then turned in what might have been the best year of his career in 2021 excelling in the role of an early-down, run-stuffing tackle, turning in career highs in tackles (50) and quarterback hits (five) while starting 16 games.

That led to Seattle re-signing Woods to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million with $4.73 million guaranteed in March 2022.

But Woods, who turned 36 in March, battled knee, heel and Achilles injuries in 2022, which held him out of three games and hampered in some others as the Seahawks also struggled up front in adjusting to a new 3-4 front. Woods’ Pro Football Focus grade dropped from 75.4 to 68.2 overall from 2021 to 2022, and 80.3 to 65.2 against the run.

Still, Seattle coach Pete Carrol said after the NFL draft Saturday the Seahawks would be open to Woods’ returning, saying “I love Al Woods” and then “we’ll see what happens” when asked if it was viable that Woods could return.

Carroll had spoken similarly of Ford.

And it’s also thought the Seahawks haven’t closed the door on a return by Harris, who remains a free agent.

But Seattle also has little cap space with which to sign anyone, listed at $4.6 million in cap space by OvertheCap.com.

But that’s before accounting for about $9.4 million in cap space that will be needed to fit in the team’s 10 draft picks — those players do not count fully against the cap until the officially sign their contracts.

If Ford and Woods had returned, it would have been on deals paying far less than they had been making.

At the league meetings in March, Carroll acknowledged that getting any of the released players back would be a challenge financially.

“We’ve spent a lot of money already (signing the likes of Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed) but we have a lot of work to do,” Carroll said then of the defensive front. “We’ve got a couple great spots for guys if they want to come here and this will be more of a recruiting process than anything.”

But for now, Seattle will have to turn elsewhere than reunions with either Ford or Woods to fill out the defensive front.

Contract details have not been released for either. But that each signed this week was no surprise as this week marked the end of the period when free agent signings count against the formula for earning compensatory picks for free agents lost.

Woods moving on means the nose tackle spot remains one of Seattle’s biggest question marks.

Bryan Mone, who started three games at nose tackle last year and was Woods’ primary backup, continues to rehab from an ACL injury suffered Dec. 15. It remains unclear when he will return. But the typical nine-to-10-month recovery for such an injury indicates he may not be ready for the start of the season.

Seattle drafted 6-3, 304-pound nose tackle Cameron Young out of Mississippi State in the fourth round, and if the season began today he might well be the starter at that spot.

The only other player listed as a defensive tackle on the roster is Myles Adams, who at 6-2, 290 doesn’t really fit the preferred profile for Seattle’s nose tackle, early-down, run-stuffing roles at which Woods excelled.

Seattle also has reportedly signed three undrafted rookie free agents who are defensive tackles in Jonah Tavai of San Diego State, Ifeanyi Maijeh of Rutgers and Robert Cooper of Florida State.

Tavai is listed at 6-foot, 290 and Maijeh at 6-2, 290. Cooper is listed at 6-2, 335, most resembling the size the Seahawks tend to favor for their early-down nose tackle spot.