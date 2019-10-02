Former Seahawk Percy Harvin said he was high for every NFL game in which he played, and also took the blame for fights with Golden Tate and Doug Baldwin that helped lead to his departure from the Seahawks, during an interview published Wednesday by Bleacher Report.

In a video, Harvin says he used marijuana to deal with social anxiety and said he has gone public with his condition to try to erase any stigma.

“There was not a game I played in that I wasn’t high,” said Harvin, who played for the Seahawks in 2013 and five games into the 2014 season before being traded to the New York Jets.

Harvin was acquired by Seattle from the Minnesota Vikings in March in 2013 in one of the team’s most significant deals of the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era and then signed to a six-year contract worth up to $67 million.

In the interview, Harvin called those “probably the worst years of my life just because it came with so much anxiety,” which he said is enhanced when he is thrown into unfamiliar environments. Harvin played in college at Florida and then with the Vikings from 2009-12.

Harvin said the anxiety he felt was evident in a news conference to announce his trade and signing (view it here) in which he said he was sweating and said he needed water to be brought “a couple of times.”

Harvin said anxiety was also at the crux of his infamous fight with Tate the day before Seattle beat Denver 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Harvin said he was upset about an answer Tate had given during an interview that week in which he indicated that it was no big deal that Harvin was returning for the game because “we made it here without him.” Harvin played just one game in that regular season due to a hip injury and then played in one playoff game — the divisional contest against the Saints — before suffering a concussion and missing the NFC Championship win against the 49ers.

Harvin said he approached Tate and asked him “you ain’t happy for me?” that he would be returning for the Super Bowl. Harvin confirms that the fight spilled into a laundry hamper and says running back Marshawn Lynch played peacemaker.

The fight happened shortly before the Seahawks took their official team picture before the Super Bowl.

“I can’t even believe I did it,” Harvin says of the fight with Tate.

Harvin said he and Tate made up on the field during warmups before the game. Harvin helped seal Seattle’s win with an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half and put the Seahawks ahead 29-0.

Near the end of the video Harvin said he accepts full blame for that fight and also mentions one with “Dougie,” — presumably a reference to a fight he had with Baldwin in August of 2014 in the Seahawks locker room — and says “they were on your boy 100%.”

Harvin was traded by Seattle to the Jets for a sixth-round pick in October of 2014 following a home loss to Dallas in which sources have said he would not re-enter the game when asked by the team’s coaches. That incident, as well as the fights, were said to have led to the decision to trade him.

Harvin played eight games with the Jets and then seven games with Buffalo in the 2015 and 2016 seasons before retiring.

According to a 2018 Sports Illustrated story, Harvin has been living in Gainesville, Florida, working as a mentor.