ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL running back Zac Stacy has been arrested after the mother of his child showed detectives video of him attacking her at her central Florida home, authorities said.

Stacy was arrested Thursday evening at the Orlando International Airport after arriving on a flight from Nashville, Tennessee, according to an Orlando police statement. He was wanted on an aggravated battery warrant in a domestic violence case from the town of Oakland, just west of Orlando.

Oakland police responded to the home of Stacy’s ex-girlfriend on Nov. 13, according to the warrant. The woman told officers that Stacy had been at the home earlier to see their 5-month-old son. At some point, Stacy and the woman began to argue, which led to Stacy physically attacking the woman, police said.

Security video from inside the home shows Stacy strike the woman multiple times and throw her into a television and onto the floor, police said. Investigators noted in the report that the woman tried to remain calm throughout the attack but pleaded with Stacy to stop. The case gained attention this week after the woman posted the security video on her Instagram account.

A judge on Friday set Stacy’s bond at $10,150 on felony charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

Stacy was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played two seasons there followed by one season with the New York Jets.

Stacy’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment from The Associated Press.