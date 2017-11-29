Former Huskies Elijah Qualls and Sidney Jones have followed different paths during their rookie seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

One former Husky — Elijah Qualls — might be in uniform when the Philadelphia Eagles come to CenturyLink Field to take on the Seahawks Sunday night.

Another — Sidney Jones — will not.

The two former UW standouts were each drafted by the Eagles last April. Jones, a cornerback, was taken in the second round with the No. 43 overall pick while Qualls, a defensive tackle, was taken in the sixth round with the 214th overall pick.

Jones might have been a first-round pick had he not suffered an Achilles tendon injury during a workout at Washington’s Pro Day about six weeks prior to the draft.

While Jones expressed optimism that he might be able to play this season, that’s starting to seem less likely as there are now just five games left and he has yet to return to practice.

Jones has been on Philly’s Non-Football Injury list all season, the same status as Seattle’s Malik McDowell (any injury that isn’t a direct result of something that happens during an NFL team’s official activity can be termed a Non-Football Injury). He could return to practice at any time and play as soon as ready.

But Eagles coach Doug Pederson said in a conference call with Seattle media Wednesday morning that Jones has not been cleared and it’s uncertain when he will be.

“Sidney is still rehabbing and going through that procedure with his rehab,’’ Pederson said. “And there is no timetable on Sidney. He is doing well and he is on schedule, but at the same time we are not going to send him out there and risk him any further. But he is doing extremely well with his rehab.’’

The 10-1 Eagles can clinch a playoff spot this weekend, so one hope might be that Jones could help in the post-season, if needed.

Qualls has been healthy all year and has played in five games as a backup defensive tackle — including last week against the Bears — and has been inactive for the other six.

Qualls was active last week against Chicago in large part because Beau Allen was inactive with a strained knee. He played 17 snaps and was credited with one quarterback hit. He has one tackle in five games.

“Elijah is definitely a player we drafted this year and has given us depth at the tackle position,’’ Pederson said. “He has played a little bit this season, which is good for young players to play, and he played last week and played well and he is somebody who gives us a lot of depth, a young player that we are excited about moving forward.’’’