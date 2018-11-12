Cooper Kupp, the Rams' star receiver out of Eastern Washington, suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Seahawks. When the Rams visited Seattle last month, the Yakima native was forced from the game with a concussion.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is out for the season after tearing a ligament in his left knee.

Coach Sean McVay on Monday confirmed the injury for Kupp, who led the Rams in yards receiving last season after being drafted out of Eastern Washington University.

Kupp was hurt on a noncontact play during the Rams’ 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. An MRI exam confirmed a torn ligament for Kupp, who already missed two games last month with a different injury to the same knee.

Kupp, a native of Yakima, has suffered from bad injury luck against his home-state team. When the Rams visited Seattle in October, he was forced from the game to undergo concussion protocol and did not return.

Kupp has been a key contributor to Los Angeles’ high-octane passing game in both of his NFL seasons. He has 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns this season, providing Jared Goff with a reliable target in the slot.

“It doesn’t look great. He’s been a valuable piece of our team, and a guy we’ll miss,” Goff said Sunday. “Like a lot of us, he’s been through a lot this week. He’s a tough guy (with) a tough family, and I know he’ll come out stronger through it all.”