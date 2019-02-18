Cunningham, who was 46, was an assistant principal at Hinkley High School in Aurora, Colo. The defensive back was drafted by the Seahawks in 1996 and appeared in nine NFL games that season.

AURORA, Colo. – Anthony “T.J.” Cunningham, who played for the Seahawks in 1996, was fatally shot in a dispute with a neighbor over a parking spot, authorities said.

Cunningham, an assistant principal for Aurora Public Schools, was shot Sunday in a parking lot between two schools and died Monday, Arapahoe County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Deborah Sherman said. Cunningham was 46.

Authorities say Marcus Johnson, 31, is being held on a first-degree murder charge.

Cunningham played college ball at Colorado and was taken in the sixth round of the 1996 NFL draft (209th overall) by the Seahawks.

Cunningham appeared in nine games as a reserve defensive back for Seattle and recovered a fumble.

Hinkley High School’s website listed Cunningham as an assistant principal.

University of Colorado athletic director Rick George said Cunningham was an active alum and called his death a tragic loss.