RENTON — Former coach Mike Holmgren and quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, who teamed to lead Seattle to its first Super Bowl berth following the 2005 season, will be inducted into the Seahawks’ Ring of Honor this fall, the team announced Wednesday.

Hasselbeck will be inducted during a Monday night game against New Orleans on Oct. 25 and Holmgren on Oct. 31 at halftime of a game against Jacksonville.

Hasselbeck’s induction for the Saints game is fitting since his last home game as a Seahawk was the memorable playoff win against New Orleans following the 2010 season, otherwise known as the Beast Quake game.

Seattle currently has 12 members of the Ring of Honor. The others are Steve Largent, Jim Zorn, Dave Brown, Pete Gross, Curt Warner, Jacob Green, Kenny Easley, Dave Krieg, Chuck Knox, Cortez Kennedy, Walter Jones and Paul Allen.

Hasselbeck, who played for the Seahawks from 2001-10, left Seattle as the team’s career leader in most passing categories before Russell Wilson began breaking those marks over the past few years.

Still, Hasselbeck ranks second in team history in pass attempts (4,250), completions (2,559), yards (29,434) and career wins (74) and third in touchdowns (174).

He made the Pro Bowl three times, including in 2005 when he led the Seahawks to a 13-3 record that remains tied as the best in team history.

Holmgren coached the Seahawks from 1999-2008 and compiled an 86-74 record that is the second-most wins in team history. He led Seattle to the playoffs six times, including every season from 2003-07 as he revived the team from its ‘90s doldrums. That included the run to the Super Bowl in 2005.

The two are the first inducted since Allen in 2019. Hasselbeck is the first player inducted since Walter Jones in 2014.