RENTON — The numbers say Seahawks nickel cornerback Jamar Taylor played pretty well last week in his most significant action in his first season in Seattle.

His coaches say he did, too.

“He showed up and he made his plays,’’ defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said of Taylor, who played 47% of the snaps in Seattle’s 30-29 win over the Rams last Thursday, the most that the Seahawks have used a nickel defense this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Taylor had nine passes thrown his way and allowed just four receptions, for 61 yards, breaking up two passes and allowing only a 67.4 passer rating.

“I felt like it was good,’’ Taylor said.

One of his biggest fans, though, wasn’t as sure.

“My dad was kind of irritated of some zone things,’’ Taylor said of his father, also named Jamar. “But he doesn’t know football as much as we do, so I’m going to let it slide.’’

Taylor made the good-natured comment while sitting in a locker next to middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who razzed him a few times for suddenly getting a little media attention.

The moment seemed to indicate Taylor is feeling at home in Seattle, his fifth NFL team in a career dating to 2013, when he was Miami’s second-round pick out of Boise State. And it comes as Taylor prepares to return to one of his former homes, Cleveland, where he played the most significantly of any stop in his career.

Advertising

Taylor played the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Browns, starting 29 games.

Cleveland went 1-15 and 0-16 in those two seasons, so maybe you’d think Taylor is glad he got the heck out of there.

To the contrary.

The affable Taylor says, “I’ve got nothing but love for Cleveland because they showed me and my family nothing but respect for the years I was there.’’

Taylor said he appreciates how avid fans have been, despite all the losing — the Browns haven’t made the playoffs since 2002 and haven’t had a winning season since 2007.

“They never wavered,’’ said Taylor, who was voted a Browns captain by teammates in 2017. “They were great fans.’’

Cleveland traded Taylor to Arizona following the 2018 draft, when the Browns selected Ohio State’s Denzel Ward with the fourth overall pick, meaning Taylor was destined to be a backup.

He spent last year with Arizona and Denver before signing with Seattle in May. He was released in the Seahawks’ initial cut down to 53 players, then re-signed after Week 1, when his contract would not be guaranteed — and also after Seattle almost lost to the Bengals behind Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton’s 418 yards (Dalton hasn’t thrown for more than 311 since then) and with rookie Ugo Amadi playing nickel for Seattle.

Advertising

One reason the Seahawks gambled in releasing Taylor is their preference for leaving their three linebackers on the field the majority of the time — meaning, staying with their base defense — with strongside linebacker Mychal Kendricks often serving essentially as a nickel back.

The Seahawks like that because they feel it helps in their run defense — which has been improved this season, allowing 4.3 yards per carry compared to 4.9 last season — while still being to defend the pass well enough.

But as Jared Goff and the Rams offense got going last week — six of the Rams’ last eight drives went for 55 yards or longer — the Seahawks increasingly went with Taylor as a true nickel. He played 15 more snaps in that game than he had in any other this season.

“I had my name called a few times,’’ Taylor said. “Usually it’s not so much on first and second down, but this time that’s how it was working out because they were throwing the ball a little bit more. So, I was trying to make the best out of my opportunities.’’

That he did means he may get more going forward, possibly again on Sunday, when he says he’ll be happy to see a few old friends, such as defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker, a holdover on staff of first-year coach Freddie Kitchens.

“That was home, but it’s not anymore,’’ Taylor said. “Seattle has become home. So I’m just ready to play my guys here on this team.’’