Tight end Greg Olsen, a 13-year NFL veteran, will visit the Seahawks as he searches for a new home after being released by the Carolina Panthers Monday, a league source confirmed to The Seattle Times.

The news was first reported by ESPN and the NFL Network.

Olsen will also visit Washington and the Buffalo Bills. Because Olsen was released, he can sign with teams immediately. Players whose 2019 contracts run out and become unrestricted free agents can sign with new teams beginning March 18. It’s unclear exactly when the visits will take place.

Olsen spent the last nine years with the Panthers before being released in a cost-cutting move by a Carolina team starting over under new coach Matt Rhule. Olsen had one year remaining on a deal that would have paid him $11.6 million in 2020. Olsen is also thought to be exploring the idea of retiring from football and immediately pursing TV commentating after he did some work for Fox Sports.

Both the Bills and Washington have head coaches who also coached him in Carolina while Seattle would offer the chance to play for a team with some needs at tight end and alongside Russell Wilson.

Olsen, 34, played 14 games last season but missed two late-season contests due to a concussion, including Seattle’s win over the Panthers in Charlotte on Dec. 15.

He also played just a combined 16 games in the 2017 and 2018 seasons due to a foot injury.

And that history, along with his age, figure to make Olsen set to sign a contract with a far lesser dollar figure than he was due to make with Carolina in 2020, should he decide to keep playing.

But Seattle may figure it’s worth a shot to beef up a tight end position that has some issues heading into the offseason.

Seattle has just two tight ends under contract for 2020, both of whom ended the 2019 season on injured reserve — Will Dissly and Ed Dickson.

Dissly is recovering from an Achilles injury suffered in a game at Cleveland on Oct. 13 while Dickson did not play at all last year due to a knee injury and has been widely presumed likely to be a cap casualty himself — Seattle could save $3 million against the cap if he is released.

Jacob Hollister ended last season as the team’s starter and is now a restricted free agent, meaning Seattle can retain him with a qualifying offer which would give the team to right to match any other offers, while Luke Willson is now an unrestricted free agent. Tyrone Swoopes, the other healthy tight end on the roster when the season ended, is an exclusive rights free agent.

Olsen was still effective when healthy last season with 52 receptions for 597 yards and two touchdowns, including six for 110 yards against Tampa Bay and eight for 98 against Green Bay. Olsen made the Pro Bowl three years straight from 2014-16.