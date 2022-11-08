I talked to a rabid Seahawks fan recently who said he and his friends have had a spirited debate about whether this season’s team is really as much fun as it seems. Or does that perception come from them having exceeded limited expectations by so much?

“This underdog role has always suited the Seahawks well, and this year is a perfect example,” he concluded. “All these new players are emerging with really likable personalities.”

The fan in question is Lukas Spiess, who resides near Stuttgart, Germany. His friends are members of the German Sea Hawkers, a robust branch of the worldwide fan club of which Spiess, a 31-year-old programmer for — wouldn’t you know it — Microsoft, is the president since 2018. And the Seahawks issues they regularly banter about aren’t much different from the ones being discussed throughout the Puget Sound area.

With their beloved Seahawks coming to Munich this week to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Allianz Arena, the home of FC Bayern Munich, the German Sea Hawkers are awash in excitement and planning. The fan club, with an ever-growing membership of 1,830 (not to mention more than 30,000 followers on social media among Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) has a series of activities planned, culminating with a big party for nearly 1,000 people Saturday night.

But it is the chance to finally see the Seahawks in their homeland that is animating not only these 12s (zwölfs?), but Sea Hawkers throughout Europe. Fifty or so members make an annual trip to Seattle to catch a game (this year it was the season-opening win over Denver), but this inaugural NFL game in Germany is uniquely galvanizing.

“The excitement is through the roof,” Spiess said. “[Last] week, when people finally actually got their tickets and their Ticketmaster accounts, it went to a next level of realness, and suddenly felt, very close.”

Advertising

American football has been a rapidly growing affinity in Germany since the German TV Network ProSieben MAXX began regularly showing NFL games in 2015. That coincided with two recent Super Bowl appearances by the Seahawks, so they were shown frequently on TV with the Patriots, leading many newly minted fans to flock their way.

But Spiess had actually happened upon the Seahawks’ NFC title game against the 49ers on Jan. 19, 2014, and was entranced. That, of course, was the game Richard Sherman locked down when he tipped a Colin Kaepernick pass intended for San Francisco’s Michael Crabtree, resulting in a Malcolm Smith game-clinching interception (followed by a very memorable postgame interview by Sherman with Erin Andrews).

“I was zapping around TV on a Sunday and somehow got stuck on the channel showing the game,” Spiess said. “At the time I knew very little about American football. And I didn’t really understand the rules. I didn’t know about the teams, but for some reason I realized that this is a really intense thing.

“With the way this game ended, I got stuck, even without knowing anything about the NFL. It was immediately clear to me that that team was somehow special. They showed the postgame interviews and stuff — Richard Sherman and all those other LOBs, Marshawn [Lynch]. Even without knowing a lot of context I realized that these guys are special, and ever since I’ve been hooked.”

Spiess said NFL interest in Germany has been growing “exponentially,” and the numbers back him up. According to the NFL an estimated 19 million fans reside in Germany (including 3 million avid fans), and TV viewership has grown by more than 20 percent annually since 2017.

According to a recent survey conducted by AFG Videoforschung, American football is the second-most popular televised sport in Germany. One in three German people were found to have watched in the past year, and the country is No. 1 outside North America for fantasy participation, Madden purchases and NFL Shop sales. When tickets for the Seahawks-Bucs game went on sale, an NFL spokesman said more than 770,000 people accessed the site at the same time, and it sold out almost immediately. The German Sea Hawkers were ecstatic when the Seahawks recently provided them with 50 additional tickets, but it still wasn’t nearly enough to accommodate all the members.

Advertising

According to Spiess, a kinship has developed among NFL fans in Germany that seems similar to one that exists here among devotees of, say, the English Premier League or the German Bundesliga.

“By now I feel like it’s become this social phenomenon where it’s kind of like this secret code,” he said. “People wear NFL merchandise, and whenever you see someone walking around, even with another team’s hats or T-shirts or something like that, it’s still like, ‘OK, the two of us, we’re part of this secret club.’ ”

Seahawks gear is prominent in Germany, but you’re also likely to see green Packers hats or any sort of regalia from the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Raiders stuff has always been very popular,” Speiss said. “People like the pirates look.”

The game will start at a reasonable time in Munich (3:30 p.m., which is a less reasonable 6:30 a.m. in Seattle). That’s a relief to German Seahawks fans, who have to wait until 10 or 10:30 at night to watch West Coast games, which wreaks havoc with their work schedule the next day. They prefer games in the Eastern or Central time zone, but what they really don’t like are prime-time games.

“They’re not very popular around here,” Speiss said with a laugh, “because that means like a 2 a.m. or 2:30 a.m. kickoff, which is pretty rough.”

Advertising

The Seahawks’ opposing quarterback, Tom Brady, is well known in Germany, not surprisingly.

“I don’t know how popular he necessarily is, but he’s definitely a big name,” Speiss said. “He is the person everyone has heard of, like even my parents. People on the street that otherwise have no real clue about American football, they’ve probably heard of Tom Brady.”

Which brings us to another hot topic among the German Sea Hawkers: the rapidly emerging star that is quarterback Geno Smith.

“We all had the same debate, like a bunch of people who are thinking, we know who Geno is. He’s maybe stable, but boring,” Spiess said of preseason expectations. “We’re going to be able to win a couple of games, but I think the majority of people was hoping to see Drew Lock throw a bunch of exciting deep balls, even if some of them end up being interceptions. People were just hoping for excitement.

“Nobody expected what eventually happened. I think everybody’s really happy for it, because Geno is such a humble and likable guy. He’s in the running for Comeback Player of the Year, which is kind of funny. Coming back from what? Being on the bench?

“It’s a cool story. Just this guy sticking through it, and then finally getting his chance to show what he’s got.”

It’s a story with worldwide appeal — just like the Seahawks.