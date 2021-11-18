RENTON — Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron says maintaining balance is one of his keys as he traverses his first year as an NFL play-caller.

He meant it referring to his temperament, Waldron learning that keeping an even-keel is necessary to get through 17 grueling weeks.

But this week he also means it in trying to keep the Seahawks offense from tipping over into again being a bit too pass-happy.

When Seattle was shut out 17-0 by the Packers Sunday — the first time the Seahawks had gone scoreless since September 2011 — Seattle had officially a 40-16 pass-to-run ratio.

But that included five scrambles by Russell Wilson and three sacks, meaning the Seahawks had what was more accurately 48 called passes against 11 runs.

The game was the 17th in Wilson’s career he has thrown 40 or more passes. Seattle is 4-13 in those games, many of which were contests in which the Seahawks were trailing and Wilson had to throw late. Five have occurred since the start of the 2020 season, and Seattle is 1-4 in those games, the win coming last year against Dallas.

But in no other game in which Wilson has thrown 40 or more passes has the team had as few runs by running backs as Sunday night.

That led to coach Pete Carroll saying Monday that the Seahawks need to run it more, citing that Alex Collins had 41 yards on 10 carries, while he could also have noted that the Packers played almost all of the game in a nickel defense, seeming to dare Seattle to run it more.

Thursday, Waldron agreed.

“I’ve got to do a great job of sticking in the run game in those early-game situations where we can come out with that balance, especially in the first half of the game there,’’ Waldron said.

Still, stats can always be parsed.

Of Wilson’s 40 passes, six came during a final drive before the end of the first half, which began with 1:03 left, and 11 during the final, futile drive of the game, both situations in which passing basically every down made sense.

Take those two drives and the pass-to-running back run ratio is 23-11 (Wilson also had two of his scrambles during those two drives).

The Seahawks also did come out running the ball on the down that is least influenced by situation — first downs.

Seattle ran the ball on five of its first seven first-down plays until the final drive of the first half.

Seattle gained 23 yards on those five first-down runs (all by Collins), with gains of 10 and six on back-to-back plays.

But first-down passing was OK early, too.

Wilson completed his first five passes on first down in the game for gains of 12, 28, 1, 9 and 5, with another turning into a 24-yard pass interference penalty.

Seattle’s problem much of the game was second down — Wilson was 1-for-4 on second down until the last drive of the first half, the other the ill-fated minus-6-yard screen to Will Dissly, setting up four third downs of 5 yards or longer, none of which Seattle converted.

Waldron said when asked about the sputtering offense, “I’m always going to keep going back to avoiding those negative plays and doing a better job on third down (Seattle is converting just 33.7%, worst in the NFL) so we can get those runs going.”

Seattle will need to Sunday against an Arizona defense that is just 19th against the run at 116.9 per game.

Wilson reiterates that he’s fine

As for how much Wilson’s middle finger injury impacted anything, both Wilson and Waldron essentially again said “not much” if any when each met the media Thursday.

Seattle operated exclusively out of shotgun or pistol formations so Wilson could avoid taking a direct handoff.

But Waldron said, “I don’t think it had much of an effect on our offense at all.”

And Wilson said he could have taken direct snaps but that “the game just didn’t dictate” it.

Whether he will this week remains to be seen. But Wilson did all he could during his media session to portray the finger injury as a dead issue, saying he again will not wear a glove.

“My hand’s fine,” Wilson said. “I think you guys could see. I was running the ball, getting hit, all that stuff. I’m not thinking about my hand. I think I want to be smart too. You don’t want to take a million snaps underneath, but at the same time, my hand feels great. I feel confident about it. Been doing it in practice and stuff too, so I feel good about it.”

As for some of the passes he missed, which some thought maybe could be attributed to his injury or rust, Wilson said “throwing the ball, I missed a couple throws here and there, obviously. That’s part of the game. Sometimes you miss your free throws, you come back and keep shooting. For me, nothing really changed there.”

It was also noteworthy that Wilson was not mentioned on the injury report Thursday. He had been Wednesday.

Duane Brown upgraded to limited; Jamal Adams added to list

Left tackle Duane Brown was upgraded Thursday to limited after he sat out Wednesday as he deals with a hip injury suffered against Green Bay. That seems to indicate he will be able to return to the starting lineup, which may be even more important since his backup Jamarco Jones, missed a second straight day with a back injury.

Others who sat out Thursday were: TE Gerald Everett (groin), RB Alex Collins (groin), DE Carlos Dunlap (personal matter) and DE Kerry Hyder (calf).

Among those listed as limited was a new name — safety Jamal Adams (groin). Also limited were G Damien Lewis (shoulder/hip), LB Cody Barton (quad) and CB D.J. Reed (groin/knee).

For Arizona, QB Kyler Murray was listed as limited for a second straight day as he attempts to come back from an ankle injury that’s held him out the last two games while his backup, Colt McCoy, was also limited with a pec injury. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has also missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, was again listed as did not practice.

Also sitting out for Arizona Thursday was safety Budda Baker (heel), a former UW and Bellevue High standout.