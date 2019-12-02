It was, for Russell Wilson, another display of Monday night mastery.

It was, for Kirk Cousins, more Monday night misery.

Wilson overcame an unusual first half interception to throw for 240 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Seahawks to a 37-30 comeback victory over Minnesota at CenturyLink Field, moving Seattle into a tie with San Francisco atop the NFC West at 10-2.

Wilson improved to 9-2 in his career on Monday Night Football, and the Seahawks improved to 26-10 all-time on Monday night, the best winning percentage on Monday night in NFL history.

The Vikings (8-4), trailing 34-17 deficit early in the fourth quarter, pulled within 34-30 on Cousins’ touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph with 7:20 left but couldn’t get any closer.

Cousins is now 0-8 all-time on Monday night.

The Seahawks improved to 9-0 in December primetime games under Pete Carroll. That includes a victory over the Vikings at CenturyLink in December 2018 at CenturyLink.

Cousins came into the game leading the NFL with a passer rating of 114.8, with Wilson close behind at 112.1.

Cousins finished 22 of 28 passes for 276 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

That interception came on the first play of the fourth quarter a diving play from Seattle cornerback Tre Flowers at the Vikings’ 25-yard line.

Three plays later, Wilson threw a short pass to Rashaad Penny, who ran 13 yards for a touchdown to extend the Seahawks’ lead to 34-17.

Wilson’s two touchdown passes helped him leapfrog Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson to regain the NFL lead with 26 touchdown passes this season.

The Seahawks trailed 17-10 halftime in part because of Wilson’s bizarre interception in the second quarter.

The pass was initially tipped by Minnesota defensive tackle Armon Watts at the line of scrimmage. The ball bounced back toward Wilson, who leaped and tried to bat the pass down — only to instead tip it up to safety Anthony Harris, who caught it and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.

It was the fifth defensive touchdown scored by Seahawks’ opponents this season, the most in the NFL.