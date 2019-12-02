It was, for Russell Wilson, another display of Monday night mastery.

It was, for Kirk Cousins, more Monday night misery.

Wilson overcame an unusual first-half interception to throw for 240 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Seahawks to a 37-30 comeback victory over Minnesota at CenturyLink Field, moving Seattle into a tie with San Francisco atop the NFC West at 10-2.

Wilson improved to 9-2 in his career on Monday Night Football, and the Seahawks improved to 26-10 all-time on Monday night, the best winning percentage on Monday night in NFL history.

“We had a couple fluke plays here and there … but other than that as a team effort we can’t get much better than how we’re playing right now,” Wilson said. “One or two plays here or there that we can fix and who knows how far we can go.”

The Vikings (8-4), trailing 34-17 deficit early in the fourth quarter, pulled within 34-30 on Cousins’ touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph with 7:20 left but couldn’t get any closer.

Cousins is now 0-8 all-time on Monday night.

The Seahawks improved to 9-0 in December primetime games under Pete Carroll. That includes a victory over the Vikings at CenturyLink in December 2018.

Cousins came into the game leading the NFL with a passer rating of 114.8, with Wilson close behind at 112.1. Cousins finished 22 of 28 passes for 276 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

The Seahawks didn’t have any sacks Monday but they were credited with seven QB hits, four pass breakups and three total takeaways.

“He made some good plays,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said of Cousins. “He was under duress a few times but made good plays. He moved in the pocket pretty well. He got the ball out under some tough situations.The one route that got intercepted there at the end, the guy kind of sat on the route.”

That interception came on the first play of the fourth quarter a diving play from Seattle cornerback Tre Flowers at the Vikings’ 25-yard line.

Three plays later, Wilson threw a short pass to Rashaad Penny, who ran 13 yards for a touchdown to extend the Seahawks’ lead to 34-17.

Late in the third quarter, Wilson’s 60-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open David Moore gave the Seahawks a 27-17 lead.

Those two touchdown passes helped Wilson leapfrog Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson to regain the NFL lead with 26 touchdown passes this season. Wilson and Jackson remain the front-runners in the MVP chase.

“He’s incredible, man,” Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown said of Wilson. “People slept on him for awhile. I think they’re taking notice now.”

The Seahawks trailed 17-10 halftime in part because of Wilson’s bizarre interception in the second quarter.

The pass was initially tipped by Minnesota defensive tackle Armon Watts at the line of scrimmage. The ball bounced back toward Wilson, who leaped and tried to bat the pass down — only to instead tip it up to safety Anthony Harris, who caught it and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.

It was the fifth defensive touchdown scored by Seahawks’ opponents this season, the most in the NFL.